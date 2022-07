Josh Rosen’s Twitter profile is all kinds of NFL sadness after signing with the Cleveland Browns. Another season, another football franchise for Josh Rosen…. Not to say he was chosen for this, but Rosen is ripping through NFL teams faster than you can say Josh McCown. The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA just signed with his, I kid you not, sixth NFL team in five seasons. Rosen will now hold a clipboard, or compete for a backup job, on the Cleveland Browns. Three more teams and he will tie Ryan Fitzpatrick in jerseys.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO