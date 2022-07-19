A New Mural in the Rosemary District Honors Baseball Icon Buck O'Neil

Residents and homebuyers at DiVosta’s Talon Preserve in the sought-after Palmer Ranch area of Sarasota County are excitedly watching the progress of the community’s elevated lifestyle taking shape as the expansive amenity campus is well underway. With the 18,000-square-foot grand resort clubhouse, freeform pool with rock waterfall and beach-entry features, and 14 sports courts for pickleball, tennis, and bocce ball taking shape before their eyes, there’s heightened anticipation for the grand opening expected for early 2023 and vision of an enhanced get-to-know-your-neighbors lifestyle. Designed to be the social hub for the community, the sprawling amenity campus was created collaboratively by the area’s top planners, architects, and designers. It offers various social, recreational, and fitness opportunities, with inviting indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. The centerpiece of Talon Preserve’s alfresco lifestyle is the resort-inspired pool with a sloping beach entry, rock waterfall feature, and lap lane. The expansive pool deck provides chaises for lounging in the sun and the convenience of a full-service outdoor bar and restaurant. Other outdoor amenities include a splash pad, outdoor spa, fire pit lounge overlooking the lake, and a playground.mThe grand clubhouse features a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment, a performance training room, and separate group fitness studio to practice aerobics, yoga, or Pilates. Gathering rooms for clubs and activities, a classic arcade with an air hockey table and games, and a welcoming social lounge encourage conversation and camaraderie, while an oversized community room complete with a catering kitchen is ideal for hosting larger group events. The clubhouse’s covered terrace and outdoor lounge offer additional gathering places, with an alfresco living room positioned by the soft glow of an outdoor fireplace. The courts complex caters to sports enthusiasts at Talon Preserve, offering eight pickleball courts, four bocce courts, two tennis courts, and shade canopies with seating. Residents also enjoy a full calendar of social events, community clubs, classes, and outings coordinated by a full-time on-site activities director. Talon Preserve on Palmer Ranch is located at 6248 Grande Talon Lane in Nokomis off Honore Avenue, half a mile south of FL-681. The on-site sales gallery is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. For more information or to speak with a member of the DiVosta team, call 941-300-1116 or visit www.TalonPreserve.com.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO