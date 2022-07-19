ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

A New Mural in the Rosemary District Honors Baseball Icon Buck O'Neil

sarasotamagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother mural has been added to the Rosemary District’s recently painted collection of vibrant public art, turning the "just north of downtown" neighborhood into a colorful, photo op destination. The newest mural is of baseball icon John “Buck” O’Neil, who's being immortalized in a 40-foot rendering at 1468...

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfcoastmagazine.com

BOBBY JONES TO REMAIN A DAILY-FEE COURSE

Indigo Golf Partners, the new management team of Bobby Jones Golf Club, plans to keep the historic course a daily-fee facility, according to Joe Goodrich, a company vice president. Goodrich said there is possibility that Indigo will establish annual passes for Bobby Jones, but that is not in the immediate...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Ahearn-Koch objects to naming of affordable housing developer to Sarasota Housing Authority board

Mayor Arroyo names Mark Vengroff of One Stop Housing and former City and County Commissioner Carolyn Mason to open seats. Voicing concerns about loss of institutional knowledge and a potential conflict-of-interest situation, Sarasota City Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch cast the solitary “No” vote this week on the two nominations that Mayor Erik Arroyo made to the Sarasota Housing Authority Board of Directors.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
City
Jacksonville, FL
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

New owners aim to maintain charm of Sarasota property

A pledge from buyer to seller to maintain much of a bayfront property's park-like setting when building a new home was key to a $5 million real estate deal in Sarasota recently. The 2.42-acre wooded retreat at 3222 Old Oak Drive in Shoreland Woods was for decades home to Sarasota's...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Beach Coolers of 2022

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. A trip to one of our gorgeous beaches wouldn't be complete without snacks and crisp, cold beverages....
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Lakewood Ranch Named Best Selling Master-Planned Community in the Country—Again

Lakewood Ranch, the master-planned, sprawling neighborhood, has outsold every other multi-generational community in the country—again. The community has notched 1,026 sales so far this year, according to national real estate consulting firm RCLCO’s semi-annual "Top 50 Master-Planned Communities" report. The Ranch, all 33,000-plus acres of it, is a...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buck O'neil
sarasotamagazine.com

A Huge New Industrial Park Is Headed to Palmetto

Will all the moving and shaking of the local residential real estate market attracting investors and builders from far and wide, it's no surprise the industrial sector would follow. A warehouse development has broken ground in Palmetto and is slated to be ready for tenants next year. Known as Palmetto...
PALMETTO, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

North River Ranch is Awarded Bradenton’s Best Master-Planned Community

Parrish, Fla. – (July 19, 2022) – North River Ranch, the flagship, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, has won Gold in Bradenton’s Best Awards, taking the title of Best Master-Planned Community as voted by the people. Presented by the Bradenton Herald, the Bradenton’s Best contest is designed to engage the local community in celebrating the very best in over 225 categories. Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based community developer, broke ground on this new community in Parrish in early 2020. Since then, the community has grown with the help of seven home builder partners and expertise of its land development team led by John A. Neal, president of the land development firm.
BRADENTON, FL
Newswire

$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2022 (Newswire.com) - A palatial bayfront penthouse in the exclusive Vinoy Place condominium has sold for $7.3 million - the most expensive condo sale ever recorded in Tampa Bay. Located at 555 5th Avenue NE, Unit 1302, this mansion in the sky showcases sweeping views of the bay and the spectacular downtown cityscape. The listing was marketed exclusively by Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
941area.com

Where to Find the Best Orange Chicken in Sarasota?

When it comes to Chinese food, you cannot forget orange chicken to devour your taste buds with its juicy, marinated sauce. So if you’re a fan of orange chicken, congratulations! It’s because you can find this delicious dish throughout Sarasota. However, not all orange chickens are created alike....
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Black People#Historical Figure
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Steaks in St. Petersburg FL 2022

Steak. Who doesn’t love a steak? It’s really quite simple. First, get the highest quality beef. Then decide if you’re going to flip it once, or flip it often. (Milk Street Cooking School says that a very thick steak cooks more evenly when flipped often.) Are you...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

25 Tampa Bay restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Yes they're popular, but that doesn't mean that these Tampa Bay spots aren't worth your time. Whether your strolling down Tampa's Riverwalk, going for a beach drive down the coast or just got out of Rays game in downtown St. Pete, there are plenty of great spots (within Tampa Bay's busiest areas) to grab a bite to eat.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Proposed increase in Sarasota City Commission salaries to be included in referendum on Nov. 8 ballot

City Charter amendment must win voter approval before change could go into effect. Following a unanimous decision on July 5, when the first reading of the ordinance was conducted, the Sarasota City Commission ended up voting 4-1 this week — after the second reading — to approve a referendum for the Nov. 8 General Election ballot that would result in an increase in the commissioner’s salaries.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Excitement Building for DiVosta's New Amenity Campus at Talon Preserve

Residents and homebuyers at DiVosta’s Talon Preserve in the sought-after Palmer Ranch area of Sarasota County are excitedly watching the progress of the community’s elevated lifestyle taking shape as the expansive amenity campus is well underway. With the 18,000-square-foot grand resort clubhouse, freeform pool with rock waterfall and beach-entry features, and 14 sports courts for pickleball, tennis, and bocce ball taking shape before their eyes, there’s heightened anticipation for the grand opening expected for early 2023 and vision of an enhanced get-to-know-your-neighbors lifestyle. Designed to be the social hub for the community, the sprawling amenity campus was created collaboratively by the area’s top planners, architects, and designers. It offers various social, recreational, and fitness opportunities, with inviting indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. The centerpiece of Talon Preserve’s alfresco lifestyle is the resort-inspired pool with a sloping beach entry, rock waterfall feature, and lap lane. The expansive pool deck provides chaises for lounging in the sun and the convenience of a full-service outdoor bar and restaurant. Other outdoor amenities include a splash pad, outdoor spa, fire pit lounge overlooking the lake, and a playground.mThe grand clubhouse features a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment, a performance training room, and separate group fitness studio to practice aerobics, yoga, or Pilates. Gathering rooms for clubs and activities, a classic arcade with an air hockey table and games, and a welcoming social lounge encourage conversation and camaraderie, while an oversized community room complete with a catering kitchen is ideal for hosting larger group events. The clubhouse’s covered terrace and outdoor lounge offer additional gathering places, with an alfresco living room positioned by the soft glow of an outdoor fireplace. The courts complex caters to sports enthusiasts at Talon Preserve, offering eight pickleball courts, four bocce courts, two tennis courts, and shade canopies with seating. Residents also enjoy a full calendar of social events, community clubs, classes, and outings coordinated by a full-time on-site activities director. Talon Preserve on Palmer Ranch is located at 6248 Grande Talon Lane in Nokomis off Honore Avenue, half a mile south of FL-681. The on-site sales gallery is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. For more information or to speak with a member of the DiVosta team, call 941-300-1116 or visit www.TalonPreserve.com.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
travelyouman.com

Anna Maria Island VS Siesta Key- What’s The Difference?

You’ve probably heard of the beaches of Sarasota’s well-known barrier islands, Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, and Siesta Key, if you love the beach and are considering a vacation to Florida. Between Tampa and Fort Myers on the gulf coast, this group of islands outside Sarasota is widely renowned for its white sand beaches, turquoise seas, and small-town atmosphere. Many people are lured here while looking for Florida’s greatest beaches because they want to escape the busy, overly touristic beaches of St. Pete and Clearwater (to the north). In this Anna maria island vs Siesta Key comparison, we will help you to figure out what the best destination available for you to visit is.
SIESTA KEY, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
TAMPA, FL
941area.com

Baked and Gooey Mac and Cheese in Sarasota

Everyone gets a craving for mac and cheese in Sarasota, but which local restaurants highlight all the gooiest and tastiest options? From local barbecue restaurants in Sarasota to diverse American eateries, these are the best diners to get mac n' cheese in Sarasota. There are several southern restaurants in Sarasota and bbq joints on the list, but there are a few other local joints that top the guide as well.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy