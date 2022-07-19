ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Most Famous Band From California

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The most famous band from California is a group of performers who will forever be known by the world. They originated in Laurel Canyon, and their legendary lyrics quickly rippled across the globe. This band rose to fame in the 1960's and delivered iconic hits well through the 1970's. Insider mentioned that their career peaked in the bay area at the same time as Jefferson Starship , Janis Joplin , Frank Zappa , Joni Mitchell , The Byrds , The Eagles , and more!

According to Insider , the most popular band from California is The Grateful Dead . Though many modern bands are also from California, the Grateful Dead continue to remain the most popular .

Here is what Insider had to say about the Grateful Dead's Success:

"In addition to some of the best songwriting in rock history, the band's free-flowing jams, Jerry Garcia's epic guitar solos, and the cosmic drum duets from Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart earned the Dead one of the most devout fanbases of all time: the Deadheads. Unlike other bands on this list, The Dead didn't win stacks of awards or sell a record-breaking number of albums. For Jerry and the band it was all about the live experience; there was just this spiritual energy of seeing the Dead live that hasn't been accomplished by another band since."

