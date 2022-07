A stall door clangs open in the bathroom of beloved New York City club Nowadays, and out pour four lanky girls with tiny purses under their arms, each over six feet tall in heels. Along with raver bois draped in black and fashion queens sashed by the colorful straps of Telfar bags, the trans girls are here to support a fundraiser for Rash, a nearby club known for hosting trans DJs that was forced to closed for renovations in April after it was set on fire by an arsonist; two Rash employees were hospitalized as a result. The 24-year-old man arrested and charged for the crime now faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. In a statement condemning the attack, a U.S. attorney said, “The victims, and all LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, should be able to enjoy their nights out in peace and without fear.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO