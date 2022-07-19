ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

VIDEO: Fire breaks out, extinguished after transformer explodes at Hoover Dam

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning and ignited a fire near the Arizona turbine house, a source confirmed.

Video shared to 8 News Now showed billowing black smoke seen rising from the fire amid reports of the explosion.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded to an emergency call at Hoover Dam after a reported fire around 10:30 a.m. PDT.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, power was still being generated and the power grid was not at risk following the explosion.

Hoover Dam: What is it and why is it important?

At approximately 10am PDT the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire within the last hour and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30am PDT. There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse. We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.

Regional Director of Lower Colorado Region Jacklynn L. Gould.
Firefighters work to put out a fire after a transformer exploded at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning. (Bureau of Reclamation)

The fire was put out by the time Boulder City Fire crews arrived, according to Boulder City.

Tours of the dam were paused for about 30 minutes at the time of the fire and have since resumed.

The dam spans across the Arizona-Nevada border and is located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Its generators provide power for Nevada, Arizona, and California.

There are 17 main turbines in the dam, with nine on the Arizona wing and eight in the Nevada wing.

No details on the cause of the fire have been released.

