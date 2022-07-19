Myles Garrett top T.J. Watt in Madden rating

It’s a phenomenon that has gained steam in recent years, people getting way too upset with rating in NFL Madden games.

Not only are fans and players getting bend out of shape about it, some players are also taking their poor rating or undervalued rating personally.

Don’t expect Steelers linebacker and reigning Defensive Player of the Year to be one of those players though, Steelers fans are upset enough on his behalf.

Steelers Twitter lost its collective mind on Tuesday when the Madden 23 Top 10 edge rushers overall list was released.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett came in first with an overall rating of 99.

Watt came in second with a 96 rating, much to the chagrin of Steeler Nation.

The good news is Watt was ranked the top edge rusher when it comes to finesse moves.

After tying the single-season sack record last season, Steelers fans believed that Watt should've joined the elite 99 club. Maybe next year.