Election denier makes Ohio ballot for secretary of state

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen will be on the November ballot for Ohio secretary of state.

Terpsehore Tore Maras gathered more than the required 5,000 signatures to get on the ballot as an independent, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday.

Maras will face LaRose and Democratic nominee Chelsea Clark in November for the job of overseeing Ohio’s elections. She initially sought to challenge LaRose in the May Republican primary, but failed to make that ballot.

Her policy positions include returning to paper ballots and replacing all voting machines.

Maras has used her podcast, “Tore Says,” to promote Trump’s election theories and the false QAnon conspiracy theory, Cleveland.com reports.

She is also known for testifying as part of Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 election. Maras also goes by Terpischore Maras-Lindeman among other spellings of her name.

