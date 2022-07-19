ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Demolition exposes 'ghost ads' on side of Ravenswood building from nearly 100 years ago

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXHco_0glCmOT200

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Old advertising signs painted almost 100 years ago were exposed by demolition in the Ravenswood neighborhood — and they’re getting a lot of attention on social media.

One ad is for Shell Gasoline. It reads, “Costs No More.” Another sign is for Martin William Roth’s High Pressure Greasing and battery charging. Soft Bun Bread is painted on a third sign.

Northwestern University Professor Bill Savage, who teaches literature and history, said he sees beauty in these slices of Chicago history.

“The great thing about these ghost ads, or ghost signs, is they’re these fragments of the past that are built into the landscape, and they can remain hidden for generations,” Savage said. “Those signs are probably from the 1930s or earlier.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruvEh_0glCmOT200
Photo credit Mike Ramsey/WBBM Newsradio

Savage said antique advertisements such as these get uncovered by random events, like removing the siding from a building.

“I compare it to, like, you go to 7/11 and you get a Buffalo nickel in your change,” Savage said

Savage encouraged people to go have a look while the ads are still visible.

The paint is lead-based, he noted, and can change in appearance when wet. Savage said he’s never seen advertising like this painted on wood siding.

Comments / 0

 

CHICAGO, IL
