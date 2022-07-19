ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 TIP Report Heroes Connect with U.S. Community Leaders Through the IVLP

U.S. Department of State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman trafficking is a pervasive global issue that affects every country in the world, and the Department of State has made combating human trafficking a top priority. The Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report Hero award honors individuals who have contributed significantly to ending all...

eca.state.gov

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latino Conservation Week builds community through outdoor activity and conservation projects

From July 16-24 this year, Latino Conservation Week celebrates its ninth anniversary. The 2022 slogan, “Disfrutando y Conservando Nuestra Tierra” (“Enjoying and Conserving Our Land”), encapsulates the program’s message. An initiative of the Hispanic Access Foundation (HAF), the week-long event supports the Latino community’s engagement with outdoor activity and conservation projects.  “Latino communities continue to prove they are passionate about the outdoors and hold a strong belief that we have a moral obligation to be good stewards,” Maite Arce, HAF president and CEO, said. “Latino Conservation Week helps break down barriers for Latino communities to access public lands and waters, encourages...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Black Religion That’s Been Maligned for Centuries

Though Alain Pierre-Louis grew up in a Haitian family that attended Catholic church services most Sundays, he always felt a spiritual pull toward something else. Vodou, a Haitian religion rooted in ancestral remembrance, nature, healing, and justice, was embedded everywhere in his Boston childhood—in the traditional rasin, or “roots,” music blaring from the living-room speakers, and in the Haitian-folkloric-dance performances he would go to with his relatives. But though the art influenced by Vodou was celebrated, the religion itself was considered taboo and a nonstarter at home. “There was no explanation; it was just, ‘No, you don’t need to learn that,’” Pierre-Louis, a 31-year-old environmental educator, told me. “[My parents] wanted me to embrace my culture except that part, our spirituality.”
BOSTON, MA
deseret.com

Perspective: The troubling return of mob rule in America

In 1846, a Latter-day Saint named Jacob Hess was driven out of Illinois with his family by violent mobs, thanks to the state and federal government turning a blind eye. Jacob, for whom I’m named, was an older man, and as with other more vulnerable members of his community, both young and old, the impact of this forced dislocation was ultimately lethal.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

A Popular Uprising Against the Elites Has Gone Global | Opinion

A popular uprising of working-class people against the elites and their values is underway—and it's crossing the globe. There is a growing resistance by the middle and lower classes against what Rob Henderson has coined the "luxury beliefs" of the elites, as everyday folks realize the harm it causes them and their communities.
PROTESTS
psychologytoday.com

Supporting First Responders: The Role of Cultural Competence

In health contexts, cultural competence refers to considering patients’ values, beliefs, and norms when providing care. Mental health professionals working with first responders must develop a trusting relationship. Culturally competent mental health professionals can offer flexible appointment times and be clear about how they will protect confidentiality. First responders...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Jordan#Liberia#With U#Ivlp#The Department Of State
TheConversationAU

We lost the plot on COVID messaging – now governments will have to be bold to get us back on track

Overall, Australian governments managed the first two years of the COVID pandemic well. Border closures and state actions such as lockdowns averted 18,000 deaths in 2020 and 2021. This came at a cost in terms of separation of families and friends because of border closures, disruption to schooling and economic activity, and individual stress. The public supported these measures and thought state governments had managed the pandemic well. Support for the Commonwealth government was also high until mid-2021, when the bungled vaccine rollout caused support to plummet. Now, we are in the grip of a fresh COVID wave. Hospital systems and ambulance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Poor labor market performance amongst Muslims in Britain is not due to cultural and religious habits, study finds

New research has discovered that Muslims' so-called "sociocultural attitudes" cannot explain their poor labor market outcomes in the British labor market. The findings, published in Ethnic and Racial Studies, challenge a pervasive narrative that problematizes Muslims and their faith, providing empirical evidence that comparatively high Muslim unemployment and inactivity rates cannot be explained by their so-called "sociocultural attitudes." In doing so, the study lends support to the overwhelming evidence from field experiments that shows anti-Muslim discrimination towards Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim to be a significant barrier to their accessing work.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Our empathy is failing in a world of abstract concepts – but there is a solution

It is almost certainly not the case that Stalin said that “one death is a tragedy; a million is a statistic”. But that quotation nonetheless points to something essential: we struggle with abstraction. We simply do not engage in the same way with concepts as we do with people. Facts and figures often leave us cold – so cold they fail to give us a real understanding of a situation, or move us to action even when action is necessary. We have trouble feeling what they represent, or – that vital thing – empathising with the individuals concerned.This occurs...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Abortion decision exposes how woke corporations are hostile to American families

Being a mom or dad is the most important job any of us will ever have. Parents are the first teachers, first authorities, and first clergy. What we do has a direct impact on the lives of our children, but also on our communities and ultimately our nation. It has been true for all of recorded history. "Train up a child in the way he should go," Proverbs implores.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

University journalism courses need to teach about cultural safety before students enter the workforce

Content warning: this article contains mentions of racial discrimination against First Nations people. The ABC recently apologised to staff for racism and cultural insensitivity in its newsrooms. This came after Indigenous and culturally and linguistically diverse ABC staff told an internal group they felt unwelcome in their workplace, their ideas were not being listened to and they received online abuse from the public. Unfortunately these issues are not unique to the ABC and exist at other media outlets and newsrooms. We also know media organisations can produce content that is racist or hostile towards First Nations people. Decades of research show,...
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

America Was in an Early-Death Crisis Long Before COVID

Jacob Bor has been thinking about a parallel universe. He envisions a world in which America has health on par with that of other wealthy nations, and is not an embarrassing outlier that, despite spending more on health care than any other country, has shorter life spans, higher rates of chronic disease and maternal mortality, and fewer doctors per capita than its peers. Bor, an epidemiologist at Boston University School of Public Health, imagines the people who are still alive in that other world but who died in ours. He calls such people “missing Americans.” And he calculates that in 2021 alone, there were 1.1 million of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Universities must do more to tackle homelessness – report

Universities must do more to tackle homelessness and should collect data on the housing status of current and former students, according to a new study.The report adds that universities drawing up access and participation plans for the Office for Students “should consider how they can recruit and support students who have been affected by homelessness and other adverse experiences both during their schooling and in adulthood”.The paper, written by Greg Hurst for the Higher Education Policy Institute, says it is “striking” that universities have been “incurious” about collecting more robust data on homelessness, despite there being anecdotal evidence of “hidden...
HOMELESS
The Associated Press

UN Women and Ant Foundation launch “Together Digital” to empower women entrepreneurs in the digital economy

UN Women and Ant Foundation, today jointly announced the launch of “Together Digital”, a five-year programme to support women-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and empower them to participate and thrive in the digital economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006114/en/ “Together Digital” supports women-led MSMEs to better participate and thrive in the digital economy (Graphic: Business Wire) “The Together Digital programme will leverage UN Women’s vast expertise in women’s economic empowerment, as well as the Ant Foundation’s wide network and track record in entrepreneurship and digital empowerment,” said Sarah Knibbs, Deputy Regional Director of UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific. “We are pleased to enter this partnership with the Ant Foundation, with whom we share a mutual interest in the digital empowerment of women.”
CHARITIES

