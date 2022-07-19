ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

The Buttered Biscuit Café: A Beloved Bistro in Bradley Beach

By Cle Weaver
New Jersey Monthly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buttered Biscuit is a downtown café with a French-inspired Southern menu and counter and table seating. The décor is upscale bistro style: chandeliers, white curtains, framed prints. THE SCOOP. Married...

njmonthly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Monthly

Hapgood’s: A Cozy Brunch Spot in Mountain Lakes

Cozy café, perfect for brunch or lunch. It’s a local hang, but everyone’s welcome. Takeout available. Named for developer Herbert J. Hapgood, who built many of the Craftsman-style houses in town, Hapgood’s was opened nine years ago by brothers Bill and Dante Corvelli and is now owned by Bill and his wife, Lisa. It occupies the only Hapgood commercial building, says Bill, and is built in a similar style. Open and airy inside, it has a working gas fireplace. Outdoor tables available in warmer months.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LOST DOG

Dog Named Avery. Missing from the area Cedar Grove Rd, Edken, Clifton Ave and Route 37. Black lab with white patch on chest. Call 973-590-9670 if located.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Eat & Drink

Plus: Englewood has a new spot for Mediterranean cuisine, while a new Jersey City market provides fresh meals and more.... Wahine Wine Company is stocked with local wines, while the Fish & Whistle Market offers local baked goods, cheeses, jams and more.... July 14, 2022. Plus: Hoboken has a brand-new...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Bradley Beach, NJ
Bradley Beach, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Spring Lake, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s best Italian ice, served from a 104-year-old shack, may soon disappear

Katerina and Giovanni. George the Iceman. Lucy Lemons. Not to be confused with the Lemon Ice Lady of Peterstown. Her name was Agnes. Oh, and Frank Sinatra. At Fourth and High in Elizabeth’s Peterstown section, you’ll find a little green shack with a striped awning — green, white and red, the colors of the Italian flag. The couple sitting on lawn chairs outside are the owners, John and Nancy DiCosmo. They live next door. Their first date 50-plus years ago was to a bowling alley, a miniature golf course and then White Castle; Nancy still shudders at the memory of those burgers.
ELIZABETH, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Welcome to Mayberry on Long Beach Island

Everybody knows Mayberry, the fictional town brought to life in “The Andy Griffith Show,” which aired on television from 1960 to 1968. It was the quintessential small town that boasted about its one traffic light, its one long-distance telephone line and a gas station that was manned by Gomer Pyle. The characters in town were wholesome, the community as tight as the weave on a Persian carpet. Of course, this idyllic place is make-believe. That is, unless you talk to my sister. She believes that Mayberry has been reincarnated and that, in its new life, it’s now called Harvey Cedars.
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
thecoaster.net

Branches to Reopen in Fall

Branches, a popular restaurant at 123 Monmouth Rd., West Long Branch announces its grand reopening will take place this fall. Branches has undergone a complete renovation inside and out and will start hosting weddings, showers, sweet 16 parties, social events, dinner parties and some holiday functions this fall. Squire’s Pub, a local favorite with a long history in West Long Branch, is also making a return as part of the opening.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bistro#Caf#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Buttered Biscuit Caf#French#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth County Fair Returns For Family Fun

FREEHOLD – Enjoy a day of family fun with live entertainment, food and more as the Monmouth County Fair returns from July 27 through 31. This year’s event will feature live entertainment, 4-H shows and exhibits, the Monmouth County Park System’s exhibit “Trails, Trees and Tents of Turkey Swamp Park,” opening night fireworks and more.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Inside N.J.’s hottest new Latin restaurant, where flavors pop under thumping beats

Inside Red Bank’s hottest new restaurant, Latin music thumps, low lighting intrigues, and scents of cilantro and ancho chilies dance the bachata as aged tequila flows. A world in vogue greets eaters at Centrada Cocina and Cocktails, a chic new restaurant and bar occupying a prime corner location at the borough’s social epicenter. The locale at Broad and West Front Streets was previously occupied by longtime nightlife hotspot The Downtown, which shuttered for good during the pandemic.
RED BANK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Mike’s Pasta Shoppe, East Rutherford, NJ

Mike’s Pasta and Sandwich Shoppe has expanded to East Rutherford with Mike’s Pasta Shoppe. The original business in Nutley from Michael Carrino and Michael Cosenza – both industry veterans – opened in 2019 and offers menus that include items like sandwiches, salads and a huge selection of pasta.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy