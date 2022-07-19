The Buttered Biscuit Café: A Beloved Bistro in Bradley Beach

Everybody knows Mayberry, the fictional town brought to life in “The Andy Griffith Show,” which aired on television from 1960 to 1968. It was the quintessential small town that boasted about its one traffic light, its one long-distance telephone line and a gas station that was manned by Gomer Pyle. The characters in town were wholesome, the community as tight as the weave on a Persian carpet. Of course, this idyllic place is make-believe. That is, unless you talk to my sister. She believes that Mayberry has been reincarnated and that, in its new life, it’s now called Harvey Cedars.

HARVEY CEDARS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO