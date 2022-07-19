ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peele hints at a Get Out sequel

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele’s new meta sci-fi, horror thriller, Nope, premieres this week, and anticipation for the acclaimed director’s third foray into the genre is high. The film focuses on a brother and sister (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who run a horse ranch for film productions. When a malevolent force appears in...

Black Horror 101

The first big blockbuster film in the United States that depicted the concept of Black people as the other — something to be feared — was Birth of a Nation. It was a 1915 propaganda film, rooted in the idea that Black men were unintelligent monsters whose insatiable lust for white women was a danger to society. The only way to deal with these so-called creatures — who in the film were played by white men in blackface — was to kill them. The film, which premiered at Woodrow Wilson’s White House, glorified the Ku Klux Klan and lynching and stoked racial tension and stereotypes.
Nope flips the stereotypical alien invasion film into something infinitely scarier

At first glance, Nope may not seem as thematically heavy as Jordan Peele’s previous two films, Get Out (2017) and Us (2019). It may appear to be little more than a classic alien invasion extravaganza — but this is Peele we’re talking about. Of course, beneath the hokey horror trope, there are scarier beasts to contend with: grief, exploitation of personal trauma, and society’s obsession with capturing spectacles for self-gain. Nope is a layered movie — the kind that’s likely to spark eureka moments and warrant multiple viewings to uncover its many Easter eggs. The sci-fi-slash-horror-slash-western flick, centered around BIPOC cowboys, serves as a sort of reckoning for Hollywood’s oft-erasure and dismissal of Black and Indigenous people as multifaceted humans. Only time will tell, but Nope has the pieces and potential to become another Monkeypaw Productions cult classic.
