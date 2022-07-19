Jordan Peele hints at a Get Out sequel

At first glance, Nope may not seem as thematically heavy as Jordan Peele’s previous two films, Get Out (2017) and Us (2019). It may appear to be little more than a classic alien invasion extravaganza — but this is Peele we’re talking about. Of course, beneath the hokey horror trope, there are scarier beasts to contend with: grief, exploitation of personal trauma, and society’s obsession with capturing spectacles for self-gain. Nope is a layered movie — the kind that’s likely to spark eureka moments and warrant multiple viewings to uncover its many Easter eggs. The sci-fi-slash-horror-slash-western flick, centered around BIPOC cowboys, serves as a sort of reckoning for Hollywood’s oft-erasure and dismissal of Black and Indigenous people as multifaceted humans. Only time will tell, but Nope has the pieces and potential to become another Monkeypaw Productions cult classic.

