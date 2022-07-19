ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Musk-Twitter lawsuit is about to get juicy

Cover picture for the articleTwitter and Elon Musk are going to court, and it sure seems like things are going to get real messy real quick. The lawsuit, which will determine whether Musk has to spend $44 billion to purchase a company he is no longer interested in owning, started Tuesday with a win for...

Mic

The social media hate against Amber Heard is still out of control

The Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp defamation case might have ended in June, with the courts largely siding with Depp, but the fraught saga is being kept alive online. The roughly six-week trial occupied most media coverage this past spring as the two actors aired every manner of dirty laundry in a televised trial. From absurd incidents like defecation in a bed and manic writings in blood on a wall, to more disheartening revelations like vile text messages threatening violence and very serious allegations of sexual and physical abuse, the toxicity of the couple’s marriage was laid bare for all to see. And while the jury made its verdict, the court of public opinion has been more complicated. Twitter trolls have taken to the platform since day one to post disturbing anti-Heard vitriol. But even since the trial’s emotional end, it seems online harassers have still made it a priority to target Heard and her supporters a priority.
The Independent

Elon Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after social media company ‘blames’ him for declining revenue

Elon Musk has said that he is “rubber” while Twitter is “glue”, in what appears to be a dismissive response to the social media company’s statement about him in its announcement of its quarterly results.Twitter’s revenue decreased by 1 per cent in its second quarter, “reflecting advertising industry headwinds associated with the macroenvironment as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk”, said the company.Subscription and other revenue totalled $101m (£84m), a decrease of 27 per cent year on year, while net loss was $270m (£225m), representing a net margin of minus...
The Verge

Twitter blames Elon Musk for making it lose money

Twitter would have earned more money over the past few months if Elon Musk hadn’t been in the picture. At least, that’s what the company says in its Q2 earnings release this morning, citing Musk as a factor in its revenue results, which fell year over year to $1.18 billion from $1.19 billion.
FOXBusiness

Twitter lawsuit 'credible threat' to Elon Musk's empire: Hindenburg Research

Hindenburg Research is throwing its support behind Twitter as it enters a legal battle with Elon Musk over the Tesla chief executive's decision to terminate his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. TWTR TWITTER INC. 38.41 +0.67 +1.78%. "We have accumulated a...
teslarati.com

Twitter, Elon Musk will head to five-day trial in October to settle $44bn buyout

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will head to trial for five days in October, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled this morning during a virtual hearing. The Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the trial between the Tesla frontman and the social media platform must be expedited to avoid additional irreparable harm, USLaw said, who live Tweeted the developments of the hearing this morning. Twitter attorney William Savitt also stated that an expedited trial was important as the platform needs a decision to be handed down promptly due to important business decisions affecting employee retention or relationships with suppliers or customers, ABC News said.
