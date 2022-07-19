ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

VIDEO: Fire breaks out, extinguished after transformer explodes at Hoover Dam

By Ana Gutierrez
 3 days ago

A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning, igniting a fire near the Arizona turbine house, a source confirmed.

