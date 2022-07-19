ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 more Chick-fil-A locations coming to Metro Detroit — Here's what we know so far

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILElt_0glCip0900
A new Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 6083 B Dr. North in Battle Creek, Michigan on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo credit Alyssa Keown | Battle Creek Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

(WWJ) The fast food chicken chain that tends to draw a crowd will be expanding its presence in Southeast Michigan.

Chick-fil-A on Tuesday announced that three new restaurants will open in the Metro Detroit area this fall, with five more locations to follow in the next three to five years.

Confirmed so far: Chick-fil-A restaurants are set to open in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia — joining 10 other Chick-fil-A locations currently serving the greater Detroit area. These three new locations are expected to bring around 300 new jobs, according to a news release.

"Chick-fil-A began proudly serving the Detroit area in October 2016 at Somerset Collection North and looks forward to continuing to expand its presence in the Motor City market," the Atlanta-based company added. "With a strong local commuter population as well as prime location on the interstates for travelers passing through, the Detroit market offers Chick-fil-A the opportunity to introduce its quality food to more Midwestern customers within the Detroit suburbs and beyond.

To celebrate the openings, Chick-fil-A said it will donate a cumulative $75,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the three new restaurants. Funds will support food banks in the greater Detroit area to aid in the fight against hunger.

As for the additional five locations to come, there are no new details just yet.

For entrepreneurs interested in franchising opportunities in the Detroit area, there's a webinar coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 10, during offering a chance to chat virtually with a representative from Chick-fil-A, Inc. Get details here.

Chick-fil-A has been the subject of some controversy for its stance on political issues, including same-sex marriage, and is frequently the target of gripes about long lines and traffic congestion. However, the crispy fried chicken sandwiches and complimentary sauces remain very popular in Michigan.

According to market research firm TOP Data — an analytics agency tracking U.S consumer spending — Chick-fil-is Michigan's favorite fast food restaurant. Number two on the list, updated last week, was Chipotle Mexican Grill, with Church's Chicken, Taco Bell and Smashburger rounding out the top five.

According to Top Data, fast food consumption in the U.S. increased by 6.8% in 2022, while visits to Chick-fil-A in Michigan increased by 2.4%.

