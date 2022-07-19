Heyman: Mets 'not too likely' to trade for Juan Soto

Juan Soto is on the trade market and most teams are going to be checking in on the price of the Nationals outfielder. However, it’s not going to be easy for Washington to trade its young superstar.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman discussed the Soto saga on this week’s episode of Audacy’s Big Time Baseball podcast.

“I had a list of 10 candidates who could acquire him. I didn’t even include St. Louis and Seattle, and now there are kinda whispers. They’ve got the prospects, maybe they could do it,” Heyman said (9:43 in player above). “The Nats are going to be looking for major-league talent so that’s going to make things very difficult and very interesting.”

One of the teams that definitely has interest in Soto is the New York Mets. Owner Steve Cohen shelled out money last offseason to sign a handful of players headlined by former Nationals ace Max Scherzer. However, Heyman threw cold water on the Mets’ excitement.

“The Mets, not too likely, in the same division. They don’t want to see Soto there for at least another two-and-a-half years, and with Steve Cohen there probably another 15 years. I don’t think they’re too likely,” he continued.

While Heyman doesn’t think the Mets are likely to trade for Soto, the big-market teams are going to be in on him.

“Obviously, you’ll see the big-market teams. The Yankees, the Dodgers involved to some degreem” Heyman said. “The big gambling teams that have some money – San Diego, Texas – probably they’re involved, too. It’s going to be very interesting.”

There are only a few weeks until the MLB trade deadline on August 2nd, so Heyman doesn’t exactly expect a trade before then.

“I personally think it’s going to be very difficult. I’ve been told it’s like a Durant trade, and a Durant trade on a deadline.”