NFL Twitter upset Myles Garrett was named to Madden '99 club' and not T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt had some stiff competition last season for the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year Award, being pitted up against All-Pro defenders Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. However, after an incredible season that saw him barely miss the all-time sack record (22.5), Watt was ultimately awarded the prestigious honor.

Even though Watt is considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Madden released some of their annual player ratings this week, with the Steelers edge rusher getting a rating of 96, falling behind Garrett who earned the illustrious 99 rating.

Many on Twitter were not happy that the reigning DPOY was ranked behind Garrett after speculation that Watt would be a part of the "99 club."

While it's safe to say that both men are worthy of the 99 rating, the disrespect for the younger Watt brother seems to have leaked over into the video game sphere. He's had 65 sacks over the past four seasons and finished top-three in Defensive Player of the Year voting for three consecutive seasons -- earning multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors along the way.

EA Sports will continue to release its positional rankings throughout the week which I'm sure will cause more negative reactions across social media.

Madden 23 will feature the late great namesake of the game John Madden on the cover.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram