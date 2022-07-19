ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Chicken hitches ride, ends up in Vermont's largest city

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

HINESBURG, Vt. — (AP) — A Vermont family's chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state's largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 65 miles per hour on an interstate.

Someone having coffee on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew the bird was in a predicament, WCAX-TV reported.

“That’s a chicken! That’s a chicken on Church Street and I don’t know why it’s here,” Lo Fasano told the news station. “What can I do now aside from find who it belongs to?”

Fasano called rehabilitators, Shelburne Farms and the police.

“They said they don’t do chickens,” Fasano said.

So Fasano took the chicken home, gave her food and a place to nest, and turned to social media. A Facebook post led to finding the chicken's owners in Hinesburg who were worried about the lost hen.

The chicken is now home. Because of her adventurous spirit, the family changed her name from Bug to Amelia after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

“I think about her and I’m really happy it had a happy ending,” Fasano said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

DULUTH, Minn. — (AP) — On the top floor of a modest two-story brick building near the shore of Lake Superior, the executive director of northern Minnesota's only abortion clinic flits from room to room, checking in patients, fielding phone calls from people seeking appointments and handling billing questions from those struggling to pay.
DULUTH, MN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 dead, 1 missing after flash flood in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Two people died and one person is missing after flash flooding hit an area in northern New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Emergency responders found the bodies on Thursday afternoon in a creek, along with a capsized vehicle, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. The flash flooding occurred in the “burn scar” area east of Santa Fe where the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire has destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres in recent months, KOAT-TV reported.
LAS VEGAS, NM
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida unemployment rate falls to 2.8% in June

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment numbers for June show more people are getting jobs and more jobs are becoming available. Governor Ron DeSantis touted the findings in the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday which show Florida’s unemployment rate of 2.8 percent for June falling below the national rate of 3.6 percent.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
City
Hinesburg, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials investigate after fire, explosion at Hoover Dam

Equipment failure caused a transformer at the Hoover Dam to explode, causing a fire that lasted about a half-hour and sending plumes of black smoke swirling through the air. Crews quickly extinguished the fire Tuesday morning. Doug Hendrix, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, emphasized that the fire was isolated to the single area, which limited damage to the facility, and that investigators would soon know what caused it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amelia Earhart
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Ending#Church Street Marketplace#Wcax Tv#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Warrior Games to highlight mental, physical toughness of wounded veterans next month

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Central Florida veterans will be among those competing in next month’s Department of Defense Warrior Games. The games, hosted by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, will highlight the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members, according to a news release.
MILITARY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
101K+
Followers
114K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy