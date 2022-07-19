ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Greta Thunberg and Al Gore react as climate change bakes Europe with record heat

By David Knowles
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKYEi_0glCgQdA00
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Four GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. The 50th anniversary of Glastonbury’s inaugural event in 1970 was postponed twice after two cancelled events, in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid pandemic. The festival, founded by farmer Michael Eavis, is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, two of the world's leading voices on the fight against climate change, reacted Tuesday to the record-setting heat wave and wildfires gripping Europe.

With temperature records being smashed in parts of the United Kingdom and France, Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist, warned that the worst was yet to come.

In his own tweet posted Tuesday, former Vice President Al Gore referenced remarks made Monday by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez when he toured an area of his country dealing with devastating wildfires.

"Climate change kills,” Sánchez told reporters. “It kills people, it kills our ecosystems and biodiversity.”

Like Thunberg, Gore noted that unless human beings acted to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the consequences of climate change would continue to intensify.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,346 people had died in Spain and Portugal due to the current heatwave, and experts say those figures are expected to rise over the coming days as extreme heat continues to broil places like the United Kingdom where air conditioning is not common.

The overwhelming consensus among scientists is that human beings are changing the Earth's climate by continuing to burn fossil fuels. The emissions from that activity have built up in the atmosphere, causing a greenhouse effect that has brought about higher temperatures. As the buildup of greenhouse gases has continued to intensify, the rate of climate change has accelerated in recent decades, resulting in more intense heat events, such as the one that unfolded in the Pacific Northwest last year.

In 2022, extreme heat events have been commonplace in the Northern Hemisphere. Multiple record-breaking heat waves have hit countries including Pakistan, India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Spain, France and Russia. The United States tied the record for the hottest June ever recorded, and this came after Spring temperature records had already fallen in numerous states and cities.

Austin, Texas, for instance, the average combined high and low temperature for the month of May is 76.8 degrees Fahrenheit. This year, a new record was set with an average of 82.3 degrees F. The misery being experienced this summer states like Texas and cities like Phoenix, Ariz., is hard to quantify.

While climate change skeptics often argue that hot weather is simply what happens in summer, just as winter brings cold temperatures, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that so far this year, record high temperatures have been far outpacing record lows. Since the start of the Industrial Revolution, the disparity of that ratio has widened.

"Nationwide, unusually hot summer days (highs) have become more common over the last few decades. The occurrence of unusually hot summer nights (lows) has increased at an even faster rate," the Environmental Protection Agency says on its website.

On Monday, that dynamic played out in Dallas, Texas, where the National Weather Service announced that "the all time highest daily minimum temperature of 86 degrees" was tied.

At present, 40 million people in the U.S., many of them in Texas, Oklahoma and the Great Plains remain under heat alerts. High temperature records are once again being threatened across much of the southern part of the country.

But as Thunberg and Gore have pointed out, this is just the beginning of what's in store if mankind doesn't figure out a way to quickly transition off of fossil fuels. In fact, climate activist Bill McKibben observed Monday that as hot as things already are, the La Nina weather pattern currently in place actually typically causes cooler-than-average summer weather in the western U.S., meaning other summers could soon be much hotter.

And if there is a rock-solid consensus among climate scientists about what is causing global temperatures to rise, there's also growing agreement that, if anything, researchers may have been too optimistic about how quickly this disaster will unfold.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/greta-thunberg-and-al-gore-react-as-climate-change-bakes-europe-with-record-heat-183215009.html

Comments / 20

James Simmons
3d ago

In 1979 America and Europe had a similar heatwave. Climate scientists said don't bring that up because that was different. Many of these records they scream about being broken here and in Europe have gone back to the 1930s and 1940s. But ignore that folks because it's never been this hot before. Right.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Map which claimed to show US climate impacts in 2050 is debunked as photo of the Mediterranean Sea

A map currently floating around social media claims to show what the US would look like after the climate crisis raises global sea levels.This weekend, a map went viral on Twitter and garnered over ninety-six thousand “likes” even though it’s completely inaccurate. The post, which reads “Scientists say this map represents the US in 30 years if we don’t reverse climate change”, doesn’t show a potential future shoreline -- it’s just a photo-edit of the Mediterranean Sea on top of the US.Sea level rise does legitimately threaten many coastal communities and ecosystems in North America, just not in the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Beast

European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

Extreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Al Gore
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Bill Mckibben
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#Spanish
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
SFGate

California's largest private landowner closes all forestlands to public indefinitely due to wildfire, drought danger

The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy