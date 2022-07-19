ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Juan Soto's flight landed at 1:30 a.m. before Home Run Derby after Nationals refused to charter flight

By Tyler Greenawalt
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koSBY_0glCgFAP00
2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: National League All-Star Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals looks on during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Juan Soto saga took another weird turn Monday night.

The current-but-possibly-on-the-trade-block outfielder for the Washington Nationals arrived less than 24 hours before the Home Run Derby after Soto flew commercially to Los Angeles following the team's series in Atlanta. That drew the ire of Soto's agent, Scott Boras, who pointed out how unfair it was that players from the Atlanta Braves were chartered to All-Star Weekend but the Nationals couldn't do the same for Soto.

"The Atlanta Braves arrived [in Los Angeles] five hours earlier than Juan Soto did," Boras said, according to Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. "You know why? Because their team chartered a plane. Juan Soto had to fly on a commercial flight and wait in an airport for two hours and get here at 1:30 in the morning and have to compete in the Home Run Derby. And that's something that Major League Baseball did not take care of and that's something that the Washington Nationals did not take care of."

Soto has been the talk of MLB after news broke the Nationals would explore trading him after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension with the team. After he won the Home Run Derby over Julio Rodriguez, Soto admitted the strangeness of his situation with Washington.

"A couple weeks ago, they were saying they'd never trade me, and now all these things are coming out," Soto said. "It feels really uncomfortable. You don't know what to trust. But at the end of the day, it's out of my hands, with what decision they make."

Boras added that Soto wanted his conversations with the Nationals to be private, but now that they aren't he "will take that under advisement as he goes forward."

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Another All-Star gets a solo chartered flight

While Soto flew commercially, a different All-Star hopped on a chartered flight with a rival team.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn flew with the Houston Astros' chartered plane to Los Angeles after he finished up a three-game series in Houston. The Astros offered the flight after hearing Blackburn originally planned to fly commercial. While Blackburn said the situation was a little awkward at first, he enjoyed the whole experience.

"It was fun. I felt like they made me feel very welcomed and comfortable," Blackburn said, per Fox's Mark Berman. "We had some good conversations, some good laughs. It was fun. It was a good time. ... It's awesome. It just kind of shows that, within baseball, it's kind of like a brotherhood. Everyone respects each other and tries to help each other out. I'm greatly appreciative for their organization and letting me tag along over here."

For what it's worth, both Soto and Blackburn were their team's only All-Stars. But one is a 28-year-old pitcher, while the other is a 23-year-old slugger who the Nationals are trying to keep on their roster for a long time.

Needless to say, the relationship between Soto and the Nationals continues to deteriorate.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/juan-sotos-flight-landed-at-130-am-before-home-run-derby-after-nationals-refused-to-charter-flight-184201895.html

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Juan Soto’s two most likely trade destinations revealed

After declining a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals, star outfielder Juan Soto is one of the top available players currently on the Major League Baseball trade market ahead of the league’s Aug. 2 trade deadline. While most title-contending teams across the league will likely be interested...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 7 teams have made initial Juan Soto trade offers

The Washington Nationals are having no trouble finding interested teams for outfielder Juan Soto. Seven teams have already reached out to the Nationals for preliminary talks about a Soto trade, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers are unsurprisingly mentioned as having talks with the Nats. The Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco Giants have also had talks with the Nats. One of these teams had already been named as a potential frontrunner in Soto rumors.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Former Red Sox Star Reacts To The Derek Jeter Documentary

ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter. Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets looking to trade for ex-All-Star infielder?

The New York Mets own the second-best record in the National League this season, but they may still be looking to further upgrade their attributes. Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Wednesday that the Mets have had trade conversations with the Pittsburgh Pirates about first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. The 29-year-old Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019, is making just $1 million this season and is under club control through 2024.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Juan Soto
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Hypothetical mega Soto trade would cost Giants ace Webb

With Juan Soto's trade speculation spreading across the league, the San Francisco Giants are one of many teams who might look to do a deal with the Washington Nationals. But do the Giants have the top prospects required to swing a blockbuster trade ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline? Unlikely.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals#The Home Run Derby#The Atlanta Braves#Sports Illustrated#Major League Baseball
102.5 The Bone

NPOY Aliyah A. Boston declines ESPN's ESPYs invite that arrived late under pressure: 'Disrespect'

Aliyah Boston said no to ESPN. The South Carolina women's basketball star who won a national championship and was named unanimous National Player of the Year and Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2022 has declined an invitation from the network to appear at the ESPY Awards, its annual summer showcase ceremony awarding top athletes, teams and moments from the sports year.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Announcer Reportedly Close To Landing New Job

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Jason Benetti is reportedly deep in talks with Fox Sports to land a job as their No. 2 college football announcer, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Benetti calls mostly Group of Five college football games for ESPN. This new gig at Fox — the primary rights holder for the Big 10 — would give him the opportunity to cover more high-profile contests.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking entitled fan viral video

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is supposed to be a fun environment for all ages that often includes autograph sessions and photo opportunities with some of baseball’s biggest stars. But sometimes, entitled fans can ruin the fun. One such fan went viral for all the wrong reasons this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Albert Pujols Suits Up With Glossy Oxfords for Muhammad Ali ESPY Awards 2022 Humanitarian Honor

Click here to read the full article. Albert Pujols, first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals and noted MLB player, attended the 2022 ESPY Awards in a dapper suit, dressing to receive a huge honor. The slugger, who is set to retire after the 2022 season, was the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award during the ESPN award show hosted by Stephen Curry in Los Angeles on July 20. The award is given to an athlete whose “continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports.” To receive the prestigious award, Pujols wore a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy