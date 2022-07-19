ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy of Country Music Awards head to Texas on Prime Video

Music-ACM Awards FILE - The red carpet is pictured at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading to Texas next year as they continue their live-streaming partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at the Dallas Cowboys team headquarters. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File) (Eric Jamison)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading south to Texas next year as they return to exclusively live-streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

The country music awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at team headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.

The ACM Awards made the streaming switch earlier this year after long being aired on CBS. The March 2022 awards show was held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 people and serves as a practice facility for the Cowboys. The ACM Awards were last held in Texas for their 50th anniversary in 2015.

Another change coming next year is new executive producer Raj Kapoor, who takes over from longtime ACM producer R. A. Clark. The ACM Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

Online: https://www.acmcountry.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

