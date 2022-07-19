ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing School Board updates tennis court in 10-year maintenance plan

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Wing School Board members approved a 10-year, long-term facilities maintenance plan on Monday, including updating roofs and tennis courts. “We have our larger projects going on and that’s what we [focus on for the] plan,” Alan Gaylor, director of buildings and grounds, said. Board members annually...

www.republicaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

County board approves educational video series, Zumbrota's GIS membership

Goodhue County is partnering with CGI Digital to develop an educational video series, highlighting everything the area has to offer for residents, businesses and visitors. “[We] were selected as one of 10 counties across the country to participate,” Briggs Tople, outreach and communications specialist, said at the county board meeting July 19.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
kymnradio.net

Northfield Police Department looks to bolster supervisory staff; Northfield Fire Department will celebrate sesquicentennial anniversary tomorrow; University of Minnesota Extension will host farm safety field day

The budgeting season has begun for the City of Northfield and its various departments, which means now is the time to make. staffing and department upgrade requests to the Northfield City Council. During the council’s special meeting on Tuesday night, the council heard from several different department heads asking for...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

New metal signs proposed for downtown

When visitors enter Red Wing, they are greeted by the beautiful bluffs and artwork scattered throughout the city. Metal banners on Highway 61 near Main Street show small images of items related to Red Wing. There are plans to continue adding new metal banners to the east entrance to the city, if approved by the council.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Uses sought for city’s new ‘Green Fund’

The Red Wing City Council approved a new sustainability fund in June from the savings of solar panels that were installed downtown. The “Green Fund” will allow for the savings to be allocated into this fund that is committed to adding more sustainable practices. There are many ideas in the works for what this could be used for.
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Sports
Red Wing, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Red Wing, MN
Red Wing, MN
Government
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Packed crowd meets with candidates at library forum

The Red Wing library was filled with residents Thursday night, asking important questions to City Council candidates. The candidates for the 2nd Ward special election and the 4th Ward and at-large primaries were seated at tables in the library basement ready to answer questions and talk with the public. Candidates...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Royal Ambassadors are ‘back in action’ Aug.7

After two years of shutdowns due to COVID-19, the Red Wing Royal Ambassadors are back to crown three new title holders on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. during River City Days. “We are so happy to be back in action,” Jamie Voigt, event coordinator, said. “We struggled to get everything in order, but we are ready.”
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Candidates push for education freedom

During the month of June, District 20A candidate Pam Altendorf and state Rep. Steve Drazkowski spent time listening to their local communities and drafting a proposed bill that they call the Minnesota Education Freedom Act. “We went into Goodhue, Lake City, Red Wing, Wabasha and Cannon Falls and listened directly...
CANNON FALLS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Planning commission recommends 963,262 gallon manure basin for feedlot

Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission on Monday recommended approval allowing dairy farmer Ann Buck’s construction of a nearly 1 million gallon liquid manure storage basin on her property at 37609 180th Ave. in Goodhue. County board members will have the final say and are expected to vote in a...
GOODHUE, MN
Mix 97-3

Birds Blamed For Large Minnesota Power Outage

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Court#High School#Plumbing#Red Wing School Board#Twin Bluff Middle School
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Local veterans cleans, repairs gravestones

Many of the local cemeteries have veteran memorials and grave sites. Some have become overgrown with moss and lichen. Nobody visits them any longer. Bill Nelson takes it upon himself to take care of these graves that go unvisited. Nelson is a Vietnam War veteran and has a bond with...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

George Willis

George Edward Willis, 91, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. He was born September 12, 1930 in Red Wing, to Christ and Helen (Wolpers) Willis. He grew up in Red Wing and attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1948. He married Laura Barringer in 1956 and they later divorced in 1972. George worked at the Conoco Station from 1946-1998 and bought the station in 1960. In 1970, he bought a second station at Main and Potter and a bulk oil business. In 1979 he married Marion Campbell. He was a member of Northwest Petroleum; Indianhead Motorcycle Club; Chamber of Commerce, serving on the board of directors; Knights of Columbus (Past Grand Knight); 60 year member of Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post 54; 50 year member of DAV and United Commercial Travelers. He served on the Red Wing Human Rights Commission and was a life-long member of Church of St. Joseph, where he volunteered and served as a mass coordinator and an usher. George was chosen the WCCO Good Neighbor award in 2005 and the 1991 Jaycee’s Distinguished Service Citizen. He was a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross, donating 70 gallons in his lifetime. After his retirement in 1998, he worked part-time for RW Chrysler and Ford (now House) for 20 years.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

River Town Throw Down draws thousands

The River Town Throw Down brought music and visitors to Central Park over the weekend. This first time event created a new and unique experience for Red Wing. Big Turn Music Fest and Red Wing Arts worked in collaboration to bring a music and art-centered event together for the community.
RED WING, MN
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Bring Me The News

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Rostamo’s Bar and Grill in Crystal Demolished

A longtime Crystal tavern has met the wrecking ball in order to make way for a new medical clinic. Crews demolished the former Rostamo’s Bar and Grill along County Road 81 in Crystal this week. The well-known gathering spot near the Crystal Airport had been around for decades, but...
CRYSTAL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy