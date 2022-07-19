ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls Police running task force training at East Middle School

 2 days ago
The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department will be conducting Rescue Task Force training again at East Middle School today, July 19th, in the afternoon and evening hours. This training is to better prepare first responders in the event of a mass casualty or active shooter incident. The training today focuses on the integrated response that would be required between law enforcement personnel from various agencies in the area, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

