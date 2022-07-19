If Rogers makes 'incremental' improvements Heisman conversation could find him

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers looks to pass against Tennessee State last November in Starkville. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

ATLANTA – Leading the SEC in passing as a sophomore will almost always earn a trip to Media Days as a junior.

That’s not how it worked for Will Rogers this week.

His absence is the latest evidence of the uniqueness of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who has beaten his own drum so much through the years that he’s worn a hole in it.

Rogers has gotten some low-level Heisman Trophy mention, and an appearance before the largest gathering of media he’ll see before votes are due could only help that cause.

If in fact it’s a cause.

A Heisman Trophy campaign can be intentional or more grassroots in nature.

Leach likes the idea of his junior quarterback as a Heisman candidate.

“Oh, I think he is. He led the SEC in passing,” noted Leach, who added his opinion that Rogers led the “toughest conference” in passing. “If that was so easy, everybody would do it.”

Clearly Mississippi State is not taking the intentional campaign approach with Rogers. If so, Rogers would be here.

Given what Rogers showed as a sophomore, Option B – where the campaign comes to him – is quite possible.

Rogers passed for 4,739 yards last year, third most nationally and the third most in a single season in SEC history.

Because of Leach’s pass first and answer run questions later play-calling approach, Rogers’ nation-leading 73.9 completion percentage was his more impressive attribute.

The biggest thing between Rogers and serious Heisman consideration is more wins by the Bulldogs.

Both Rogers and other passing game components must improve for that to happen.

Rogers has to be more consistent and avoid stretches like the Arkansas game where he and the offense didn’t really find a rhythm until the middle of the second quarter, or the Ole Miss game where MSU’s four first-half drives ended in field goal attempts from inside the Rebels’ 25.

The challenge is that improvement must come without a top-10 draft pick at left tackle and with further rebuilding among the wide receivers, who Leach described at Media Days as good but not great.

Chances are a receiver will emerge. There was no established star this time a year ago, and Cal transfer Makai Polk went on to catch 105 balls for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

The greater concern at this point is replacing Charles Cross at left tackle. Rogers’ sparkling completion percentage was due in large part to excellent blind side protection. There are two candidates right now, and we’ll see how things go.

Rogers made major strides in 2021 after he appeared in nine games and started six as a freshman in 2020.

Leach says there’s more in the tank.

“He’s just got to get incrementally better. That’s the biggest thing. That’s been my answer to this question for the better part of the last 15 years. That’s the type of guy you like to have, better that than have somebody with a glaring weakness.”

If Rogers can make those gains and help the Bulldogs finish better in 50-50 games, he may earn a trip to Media Days a year from now.

With or without the Heisman.