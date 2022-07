LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little boy died at Norton Children's Hospital Friday evening after he was found in a neighbor's pool, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with the department's Eighth Division responded on a missing child report just before 8 p.m. in the 17000 block of Ashburton Drive. That's in an neighborhood off South Beckley Station Road near Shelbyville Road and the Parklands of Floyds Fork.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO