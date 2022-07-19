ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Abby Donovan to play with Sorenstam in Thursday’s Senior LPGA Pro-Am

ksal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas Wesleyan University’s Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) will play a round of golf with World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam on Thursday as part of the Senior LPGA Championship Pro-Am event at Salina Country Club. Donovan was one of four local women’s golf standouts selected to play...

www.ksal.com

ksal.com

Doris “Dode” Marie (Moore) Gallion

Doris “Dode” Marie (Moore) Gallion was born on August 9, 1930 in Hunter, Kansas to Forrest and Beulah Beryl (Baird) Moore of Hunter, Kansas. She was their third child. She departed this life peacefully on Saturday, July 16 at Pinnacle Park in Salina, Kansas at the age of 91 years. Doris attended school in Hunter and graduated from Hunter High School in 1948. She began teaching in Ash Grove after graduation. She was a baptized in the Hunter United Methodist Church. She became a faithful and active member of the church throughout her life in Hunter. On March 2, 1952, Doris Moore married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Gale Edward Gallion. To this union, three children were born: Brenda Gayle, Kirk Dale, and JD. Sadly, Doris lost her beloved Gale on June 12, 1959.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Dorothy Ruth Kolle

Dorothy Ruth Kolle, 93, died Monday July 18th, 2022 at Smoky Hill Health and Rehab in Salina, Kansas. On December 10th, 1928, God gave Gus and Eva (Martin) Schubert the gift of a baby girl, Dorothy Ruth. She was baptized and confirmed into God’s family at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Gas Falls Below $4.00 in Salina

The price at the pump was under $4.00 a gallon to begin the day Friday at some locations in Salina. After climbing to a record high last month, the price of gasoline has steadily been coming back down. According to AAA Kansas, The national average Friday morning was $4.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The price in Kansas was 26 cents cheaper at $4.15 a gallon to begin the day. It was even a bit cheaper in Saline County at $4.12 a gallon. Gas at some locations in Salina, though, had dropped to $3.99 a gallon.
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Long-time Hutchinson Bicycle Shop Undergoes Ownership Change

Hutchinson, Kan. – A nationally recognized Hutchinson business celebrating its centennial this year has changed ownership. Andrea and Tony Finlay recently purchased Harley’s Bicycles from Bob Updegraff. Updegraff has worked at Harley’s, considered a top 100 bike shop in the United States, since 1965 and has owned it since 1995.
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

William “Billy” E. Day

William “Billy” Errette Day, 70, of Salina, and a life-long resident of Lincoln County, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Billy was born on March 18, 1952, in Lincoln, KS, to Wilborn “Bill” and Mary Jane Day. Billy grew up in the Westfall area attending elementary school in Lincoln and Westfall, Jr. High in Beverly, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971. He attended Salina Area Vocational-Technical School graduating with a welding degree in 1972. His first job was with Mid-American Boiler and then he worked for Grain Belt Supply. He later joined his father in the family farming and ranching operation before retiring in 2009.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith Coming to Salina

A couple of the most successful christian artists of all time are planning a stop in Salina this upcoming holiday season. Multi-platinum, Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are joining forces once again to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season, where they will be joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. The tour kicks off November 26th in Memphis and will travel to nine markets. It will stop in Salina at the Stiefel Theatre on November 30th.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Cheryl “Cheri” Lynn (McNabb) Elder

Cheryl Lynn “Cheri” Elder, 54, of Salina, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born March 17, 1968, in Detroit, Michigan, to William and Myra (Henderson) McNabb. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Billy; and sister, Carol. Cheryl is survived by her children,...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Earthquake reported near the Kansas, Nebraska state line

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE. — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake centered near the Kansas, Nebraska state line in Nuckolls County had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7. The quake was reported just before 8a.m. Sunday, 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska and was felt in many areas of Jewell County, Kansas. The Kansas Geological Survey indicated the quake measured magnitude 4.0. There were no immediate reports of damage.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
WIBW

Three seriously injured in central Kansas crash

OTTAWA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people suffered what was believed to be serious injuries in a crash in Ottawa Co. Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. along U-81 and Sunset Rd., in rural Delphos. Officials say a 2005 Ford Focus was...
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Abilene Woman Hurt in Crash

An Abilene woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and an SUV on a Dickinson County highway. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Stevens of Wakefield was driving a 2007 Monte Carlo headed east on K 18 Highway. He failed to yield while making a left turn onto K 15 Highway and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.
ABILENE, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Earthquake near Kansas border at Superior

NUCKOLLS COUNTY - The National Weather Service in Hastings reports an earthquake in Jewell County, Kan., at 7:51 a.m. on Sunday. The quake was centered 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Neb., with a magnitude of 3.7 and a depth of 5 kilometers. 133 people reported feeling the quake near the...
SUPERIOR, NE
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Work continues at Kansas Ave. and Highway 81

McPHERSON — An improvement project is underway at the intersection of the US-81 bypass and Kansas Avenue (US-56). The project, which is being managed by the Kansas Department of Transportation, is a result of McPherson receiving funds from the City Connecting Link Improvement Program. The project falls in the “geometric improvement” category under the program’s […]
MCPHERSON, KS
ksal.com

Call for Parade Entries

Parade entries are being accepted The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Parade. According to the museum, they are seeking parade entries and invite everyone to you to participate. Parade applications must be returned by Friday, September 3, in order to participate.There is no entry fee. Fill out an application online or download at smokyhillmuseum.org under the Street Fair tab. To have an application mailed to you, email [email protected], or call Rosa De La Cruz at 785-309-5776.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

McPherson now has a Slim Chickens restaurant

MCPHERSON - Slim Chickens has opened a location in McPherson. The restaurant, at 2188 E. Kansas Avenue, is the eighth Slim Chickens location operated by 3PRG Management, LLC, which has Slim Chickens locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, according to a news release from the company. “Growing up in Wichita, we...
MCPHERSON, KS

