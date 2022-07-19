Abby Donovan to play with Sorenstam in Thursday’s Senior LPGA Pro-Am

Doris “Dode” Marie (Moore) Gallion was born on August 9, 1930 in Hunter, Kansas to Forrest and Beulah Beryl (Baird) Moore of Hunter, Kansas. She was their third child. She departed this life peacefully on Saturday, July 16 at Pinnacle Park in Salina, Kansas at the age of 91 years. Doris attended school in Hunter and graduated from Hunter High School in 1948. She began teaching in Ash Grove after graduation. She was a baptized in the Hunter United Methodist Church. She became a faithful and active member of the church throughout her life in Hunter. On March 2, 1952, Doris Moore married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Gale Edward Gallion. To this union, three children were born: Brenda Gayle, Kirk Dale, and JD. Sadly, Doris lost her beloved Gale on June 12, 1959.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO