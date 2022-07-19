Hochul says coming COVID-19 review will be a 'blueprint' for the country

New York is weathering COVID-19, and it’s dealing with monkeypox, but now it’s got something old causing issues. In the first reported case in the U.S. in a decade, a Rockland County resident has contracted polio. That’s right, polio. Thought it was a thing of the past, almost completely eradicated in the United States? Not in the year 2022, the latest in increasingly unpredictable and frankly chaotic years both in the country and the state. Right now, it’s just the one case, but it’s best not to test fate and just hope nothing more comes of it. For the rest of this week’s news, keep reading.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO