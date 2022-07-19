ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul says coming COVID-19 review will be a 'blueprint' for the country

By Nick Reisman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York's coming review of the COVID-19 pandemic will be a "blueprint" for the rest of the country, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said. But when that review will be formally launched remains unclear. Hochul on Tuesday in New York City once again...

Hochul Sees Success in New York State Primaries

With a sweeping majority across New York State, Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic primary for governor. Her opponents were Democrat Thomas Suozzi and Working Families candidate Jumaane Williams. Williams won the Working Families primary. Hochul will face Williams and Republican candidate Lee Zeldin in November’s election. Zeldin’s opponents were Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino, and Harry Wilson.
De Blasio drops out and Lee Zeldin attacked

New York is weathering COVID-19, and it’s dealing with monkeypox, but now it’s got something old causing issues. In the first reported case in the U.S. in a decade, a Rockland County resident has contracted polio. That’s right, polio. Thought it was a thing of the past, almost completely eradicated in the United States? Not in the year 2022, the latest in increasingly unpredictable and frankly chaotic years both in the country and the state. Right now, it’s just the one case, but it’s best not to test fate and just hope nothing more comes of it. For the rest of this week’s news, keep reading.
The Skyline Hotel to House Asylum Seekers As City Officials Call for Permanent Shelter Solutions

After several tenures as a temporary shelter, The Skyline Hotel on 10th Avenue is part of the plan to house families arriving in New York seeking asylum as city officials call on the Adams administration for a more permanent housing infrastructure solution.  City Council Members Erik Bottcher and Gale Brewer, along with Manhattan Borough President […] The post The Skyline Hotel to House Asylum Seekers As City Officials Call for Permanent Shelter Solutions appeared first on W42ST.
Kathy Hochul
Lee Zeldin
New York, Rockland County on high alert for additional polio cases

A vaccine clinic was held in Rockland County Friday, but it wasn't for COVID-19. Medical professionals instead administered polio vaccines after a Rockland County resident tested positive for polio on Monday. "The type of polio the person has generated from someone, or was transmitted from someone who received an oral...
In stunning admission, NYC officials say they left migrant families stranded without shelter

New York City officials admitted Thursday they not only “failed” to provide legally mandated shelter placements to four immigrant families this weekend – but also confessed their declaration that “2,800 asylum seekers” had entered city shelters in recent weeks was an “estimate.” Mayor Eric Adams refused, however, to fully reverse course on his claim that the asylum seekers were sent to New York City by the governments of Texas and Arizona, even after their governors denied the accusation.
15 Highest Paid New York City Employees | 2022

New York City is home to many high-paid employees. From CEOs to investment bankers, plenty of people in the city earn large salaries. A few occupations tend to be the highest paid in the city. CEOs and investment bankers are at the top of the list. These jobs typically require a lot of experience and education. They also come with a lot of responsibility. CEO pay can vary greatly, but investment bankers usually earn several million dollars annually.
Black Leaders Are Conveying the Far Left’s Unease With Eric Adams

Outside City Hall, as a nonprofit social justice group was unveiling a report about public safety for Black New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams suddenly emerged from the building. The mayor strode past, a gesture that the nonprofit’s director, Anthonine Pierre, interpreted as a brushoff to her group and the issues it was seeking to highlight.
Loeb Boathouse permanently closing

Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse will permanently close on Oct. 16, according to the New York Department of Labor’s office. The restaurant, which is known for its lakeside view in the middle of Central Park for over 150 years, is closing “due to rising labor and costs of goods” and will cause 163 employees to lose their jobs, according to the notice.
Jersey City Rents Reach the Top of the Charts Nationally

If it seems like the rent is too damn high in Jersey City, you’re probably not alone. According to a new report from Rent.com, the rent for a one bedroom apartment in Jersey City averaged $4,421 in June, a one year gain of a whopping 51.6 percent. That made Jersey City second only to New York City nationally.
Top 5 Upscale Casinos in New York City (2022)

New York, the city that never sleeps, is an advanced urban in the United States consisting of 5 boroughs strategically placed on the banks of the Hudson River. The concrete jungle comprises iconic skyscrapers such as the Empire State building and the sprawling central park. But that is not all. New York hosts lush land-based casinos that feature exquisite interior designs, thousands of mechanical slots, and hundreds of table games operated by skilled croupiers. The gambling establishments are part of the city’s history, making them worthy competitors of renowned casinos such as Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco, Casino Baden-Baden in Germany, and The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, which covers over 550,000 square feet. In this read, we rundown the top upscale New York City casinos with luxurious interior designs.
Giuliani campaigned outside store, came in to use restroom (letter to the editor)

(The author, Karen Meleta, is a ShopRite spokeswoman.) We are thankful for the opportunity to answer questions raised by St. George resident Ed Wlody in his letter to the editor on July 7. Mr. Wlody reached out as a longtime ShopRite customer about the June 26 incident involving former Mayor Rudy Giuliani at the ShopRite store on Veterans Road. We appreciate his concerns as well as the chance to clarify some details from that day.
