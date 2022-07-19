APSU first Tennessee university to offer in-state tuition to all military-affiliated students, including family
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University is now the only Tennessee university to offer in-state tuition rates to all of the nation’s military-affiliated students, which includes active-duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, National Guard members and their eligible family members. Earlier today, the University announced the creation of special financial awards...rewind943.com
