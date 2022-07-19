ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

APSU first Tennessee university to offer in-state tuition to all military-affiliated students, including family

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University is now the only Tennessee university to offer in-state tuition rates to all of the nation’s military-affiliated students, which includes active-duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, National Guard members and their eligible family members. Earlier today, the University announced the creation of special financial awards...

tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
HBCU Gameday

Eddie George building Tennessee State for sustained success

A year ago, Eddie George was facing the task of heading into his first season as a head coach at Tennessee State with zero games on any sideline. You would never know that by just watching Tuesday’s Ohio Valley Conference Media Day. The former All-Pro running back sounded like a seasoned veteran after just one season under his belt. He spoke about his desire to elevate the program to a new level.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Forgiveness Luncheon

NASHVILLE, TN — Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon on Tuesday, October 11. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood doctor who operated Smyrna clinic convicted following trial

A Brentwood doctor who operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) clinic in Smyrna has been found guilty of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following a jury trial. As previously reported, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted by a Federal grand jury earlier this year on 16 counts...
BRENTWOOD, TN
CBS 42

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Displaced purple martins struggle to find new Middle Tennessee roost

Maybe you’d never heard of purple martins until last year when the roost of more than 100,000 migrating birds was nearing eviction from trees around Nashville Symphony. They’re considered the largest swallow at about 8” in length. At the symphony, they would swirl around in something like tornadoes of birds until they would land for the night — sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on branches.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Manna Cafe to hold back-to-school giveaway July 30

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manna Café Clothing Ministry is hosting a Back-to-School Giveaway at the Manna Parking lot (605 Providence Blvd.) on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Back-to-School Giveaway will have clothing and school supplies available for children and parents in need, household items,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teachers recount trauma while working for Oliver Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was accused of bringing a loaded handgun to Oliver Middle School back in April, and teachers claim the way the school administration handled it put their lives at risk. It was the last straw for some. we talked to five teachers Monday. One still...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

MDHA opening application period for elderly housing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing waiting list for an apartment building in Nashville. Vine Hill Studio Apartments — an elderly and disabled property — will become on a first-come, first-served basis from noon on July 20 to 3 p.m. Aug. 3. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Vine Hill Studio Apartments will need to reapply.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

NES customers shocked by higher electric bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service warned customers earlier this month that their electric bill may be higher in July and August. NES said it was due to an increase in national gas prices and high temperatures. Some people apparently did not get that message. Instead, they got sticker...
NASHVILLE, TN

