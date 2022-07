Kurt Busch admitted that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season may be his last, though he still has plenty of time to make up his mind. Kurt Busch is in his first season behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota after signing with Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, which joined the NASCAR Cup Series with the #23 Toyota for Bubba Wallace last season. They expanded to two cars for their second year in the sport.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO