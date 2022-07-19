ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Alvernia increases Reading Collegiate Scholars Program enrollment by 75%

alvernia.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 40 first-year students enter transformative program serving low-income and first-generation students. Alvernia expands access to the transformative Reading Collegiate Scholars Program (RCSP) to meet the needs of students throughout Berks County. While still primarily serving the Reading School District, students from Governor Mifflin, Muhlenberg, Berks Catholic, Wyomissing, Daniel Boone, Antietam,...

www.alvernia.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Doctor Named PA Chiropractor of the Year

PHOENIXVILLE PA – Phoenixville chiropractor Dr. Jeffrey Snyder of Snyder Family Chiropractic, 1003 Egypt Rd. Bdlg. A, has been named 2022 Pennsylvania Chiropractor of the Year by the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association, it recently announced. Snyder also was honored with the association’s 2022 Service Award, it said. The association...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

DAs tell Lehigh, Northampton county residents to ignore survey promising gift card (UPDATE)

UPDATE 3: Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck says recipients should ignore the mailer for a “Northampton County Opinion Survey”. “Through preliminary investigation, it was found the provided website is not verifiable, which is highly indicative the letter is a scam,” the news release from Houck’s office said. “District Attorney Houck reminds residents not to give out their personal information to an untrusted source.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former director of Upper Bucks tech school says he was fired for opposing mask policy

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - The former administrative director of a technical school in Bucks County says he was fired for opposing the school's masking policy. John Sweda was suspended in November and officially fired in April from the Upper Bucks County Technical School. The school's joint operating committee (JOC), the equivalent of a school board, voted 8-1 to fire Sweda, following an investigation into several allegations, including an affair with a teacher, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyomissing, PA
County
Berks County, PA
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
Reading, PA
Education
Berks County, PA
Education
beckersasc.com

Patient sues Pennsylvania physician, blames him for opioid addiction

An Easton, Pa., man has sued his physician, Ajeeb John Titus, MD, alleging he overprescribed him opioids that led to his addiction, Lehigh Valley Live reported July 21. The patient, Carl Graves, accuses Dr. Titus in the suit of prescribing at least 7,400 oxycodone pills and 1,700 amphetamine pills over a four-year period without administering diagnostic tests.
EASTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Continues Commitment to Water Infrastructure with $269 Million Investment in 10 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
limerickpa.org

Limerick Township Hires Two New Police Officers

First pictured is Officer Nicholas Clark. Officer Clark attended West Chester University from September 2017 until December 2020 and graduated with a 3.85 GPA. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology and a minor in Criminal Justice. Officer Clark was in the Psychology National Honors Society, Criminal Justice Honors Society and received the West Chester University 1871 Award. The 1871 Award is given to 40 West Chester University students who show excellance in academics, career readiness, leadership and community engagement. Officer Clark is a recent graduate from the Montgomery County Police Academy. At graduation Officer Clark received the Distinguished Cadet Award and the McGowan Scholarship Award for his achievements. He has also held his Emergency Medical Technician certificate since 2016.
LIMERICK, PA
Mercury

Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop in Berks

The race for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania has a lot riding on it. The contest is a critical one when it comes to whether Democrats or Republicans will have control over the upper chamber of Congress after the November general election. The body is split 50-50 between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#College#Educational Programs#Tutors#Oley High Schools#Alvernia#Rcsp
harrisburgmagazine.com

SilverSneakers Program Is Like Money in the Bank

Your health is your wealth. This old adage is new again as seniors seek out options to retain their mobility as they age. The SilverSneakers program enables elders to take advantage of fitness classes and state-of-the-art equipment at Five Bridges Health and Fitness at the Oakhurst Shopping Center near Linglestown, all free of charge. Personal trainers are thrilled that older people are shunning rocking chairs and other trappings of old age. “We are urging seniors to dispel those preconceived notions that gyms are only for the younger set,” said SilverSneakers National Trainer Julie Logue.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Susquehanna River group settles pollution claims against Lebanon poultry plant

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper and Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association say they have come to an agreement to settle a federal lawsuit under the Clean Water Act against Keystone Protein Company. This suit has been pending since 2019 before U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson in...
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mercury

Berks DA channels drug forfeiture money for security cameras to Olivet Boys & Girls Club sites

Olivet Boys & Girls Club President and CEO Christopher Winters likes to refer to the clubs as safe havens within the communities they serve in Reading. As another school year approaches in which the clubs will be teeming with youngsters — many don’t have a safe and healthy environment in the after-school and evening hours — maintaining a sense of security in and around the seven fixed locations in the city is paramount, he said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Emergency pipe replacement to begin on Route 23 in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing an emergency pipe replacement next week on Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) in Lancaster County. The pipe that is being replaced is located between Running Pump Road and Route 741, located in East Hempfield Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy