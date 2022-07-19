Alvernia increases Reading Collegiate Scholars Program enrollment by 75%
Over 40 first-year students enter transformative program serving low-income and first-generation students. Alvernia expands access to the transformative Reading Collegiate Scholars Program (RCSP) to meet the needs of students throughout Berks County. While still primarily serving the Reading School District, students from Governor Mifflin, Muhlenberg, Berks Catholic, Wyomissing, Daniel Boone, Antietam,...www.alvernia.edu
Comments / 0