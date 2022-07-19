Alvernia increases Reading Collegiate Scholars Program enrollment by 75%

Your health is your wealth. This old adage is new again as seniors seek out options to retain their mobility as they age. The SilverSneakers program enables elders to take advantage of fitness classes and state-of-the-art equipment at Five Bridges Health and Fitness at the Oakhurst Shopping Center near Linglestown, all free of charge. Personal trainers are thrilled that older people are shunning rocking chairs and other trappings of old age. “We are urging seniors to dispel those preconceived notions that gyms are only for the younger set,” said SilverSneakers National Trainer Julie Logue.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO