On July 12, Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) were involved in an officer-involved shooting. Deputies, after stopping a vehicle in Fort Collins for traveling at a high rate of speed, were fired upon by the lone male occupant of the vehicle, deputies returned fire, striking and seriously wounding the suspect, who was transported to a hospital emergent for care. The incident was the fifth such officer-involved shooting of 2022, a more than a four-fold increase from the annual average and it is only mid-July.

17 HOURS AGO