XENIA — A local non-profit is expected to move into the Emerge Recovery and Trade facility within the coming weeks. Lisa Jordan, founder of “Providing for Women” (a group that provides feminine hygiene products to young girls/women), has just announced her partnership with Emerge (the former Greene County Career Center) and has a full schedule of activities for the next month. She hopes to have the move completed by Aug. 20.

XENIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO