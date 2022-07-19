ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Robert Adams’ family demands to see San Bernardino cops’ bodycam footage

By Marjorie Hernandez
New York Post
 3 days ago

The family of a California man who was shot in the back multiple times by undercover San Bernardino police officers are demanding the department release footage from the cops’ body-worn cameras.

The family of Robert Adams claims the 23-year-old was fatally wounded by officers who did not identify themselves before they got out of their unmarked car and ran after Adams in a San Bernardino parking lot.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Adams’ family, said Adams didn’t even have a chance to speak to the officers before they started shooting.

“It is unbelievable that another Black family has to bury their child due to police shooting first and asking questions later,” Crump said in a statement on Tuesday. “Robert appeared to be simply walking around the parking lot when officers exited their unmarked vehicle firing their weapons at him immediately.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIcx7_0glCYmJG00
The family of Robert Adams is seeking answers after their son was fatally shot by police.

Crump added, “Robert never even had a chance to explain himself. We demand the San Bernardino Police Department to release all available information and body camera footage from this incident to the family and public so the family can get answers as to what happened to their loved one in his final moments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErZLn_0glCYmJG00
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that fatally wounded a black man in San Bernardino, California.

Video footage from a building security camera caught the confrontation and has gone viral since the July 16 shooting. The footage shows two officers in an unmarked car park a few yards away from an alleged illegal gambling facility around 8 p.m.

Adams is seen in the footage talking to someone before walking toward the unmarked vehicle. The two officers then jump out of their vehicle with their guns drawn and chase after Adams.

Adams is seen running away with his back to the officers when he is shot several times before collapsing into a wall. The video did not include audio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQsmF_0glCYmJG00
Adams’ family claims the officers did not identify themselves before they got out of their unmarked car and ran after the 23-year-old.

In a statement released on Monday, San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman asked the public to “withhold their judgment” until all facts and details are reviewed and released.

San Bernardino police officials said the investigators were wearing their uniforms and were conducting surveillance of the illegal gambling facility when they received information that a black man armed with a gun was in the parking lot.

According to officials, Adams approached the vehicle and pulled a gun from his waistband.

“The officers exited their vehicle and attempted to give Adams verbal commands, but Adams ran away, toward two cars, still carrying the gun,” police officials said in the statement. “One of the officers fired his service weapon, striking Adams. Officers immediately rendered medical aid, and Adams was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCBy3_0glCYmJG00
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the victim’s family in the case.

Police said Adams was carrying a loaded Taurus G3C 9mm with a bullet in the chamber, which was recovered at the scene.

Tamika Deavila King, Adams’ mother, told CBS News that there was no way her son knew the men in the unmarked vehicle were officers. She said her son was working at the gambling house and was on the phone with her when the line suddenly went silent.

“I could understand if he was a threat to them,” King said. “But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life. … It let me know that’s why the phone hung up because they were killing my son.”

Comments / 0

 

