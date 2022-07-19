ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ice Cube rejected a role in ‘Menace II Society’

By Malik Brown
rollingout.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce Cube has had a successful career as an actor, landing a number of quality roles for many years. But looking back, he says he regrets rejecting one specific role. Cube appeared on the “On The...

Ice Cube Rejected "Menace II Society" Offer Because He Didn't Want To Be Typecast

There aren't many artists who can go from gangster rapper to movie star, but Ice Cube has carved out quite the career for himself. Cube earned his stripes by becoming an N.W.A. standout in the late 1980s into the '90s, but his career took a meteoric climb as a solo artist. Once he dipped his toes into the acting and directing game his visibility would only increase, making his reach go farther in the mainstream direction. Now, he's known for spitting hard rhymes and making family-friendly or action-packed films.
