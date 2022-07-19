ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man serving time on gun charges accused in 2007 slaying

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A man serving time in federal prison on weapons charges is now accused of killing an Alabama teenager in 2007, police said Tuesday.

Jhordis Deshon Woods, 39, was charged in the fatal shooting of Shaywanna Robinson, 16, who was killed when someone burst into a residence, fired a single shot and fled, authorities said.

Authorities didn’t say how Woods was linked to the case so many years later, and court records weren’t immediately available with details.

It wasn’t clear whether Woods had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A federal judge sentenced Woods to almost eight years in prison in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in illegal possession of two guns. That conviction, which stemmed from a marijuana investigation in 2016, wasn’t linked to Woods’ arrest in the shooting death, police said.

Woods has been transferred to the jail in Mobile, where he previously lived, from a federal lockup in Sumter County, Florida, news outlets reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man arrested and booked into Metro Jail for the 17th time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the 17th time, Jerry Fowler has been arrested and booked into Metro Jail. He’s someone that Captain Paul Burch considers a career criminal. “There’s this element of criminals within the criminal world that they will never ever ever change their behavior and their habits and they will continually try to hide,” said Captain Paul Burch.
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Last defendant pleads guilty in Mobile Chinese restaurant illegal worker case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The last defendant has pleaded guilty in a case involving illegal immigrants working at a Chinese restaurant off of Airport Boulevard. Zheng Guo Zheng pleaded guilty to concealing or harboring illegal aliens. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer set sentencing for Oct. 27. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, although the actual punishment likely will be less under advisory guidelines.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man killed at Government and South Warren Streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday, July 20 at Government and South Warren Streets. Tavoris Shearls, 36, was found shot inside a car at Government and South Warren Streets. Shearls was later pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New witness cracked cold Mobile murder case, prosecutor says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new witness led to a crack in a 15-year-old murder case that long had gone cold, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said outside the courtroom that information provided by the witness led to the arrest of Jhordis D. Woods on a felony murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson during a home invasion in August 2007 at the Bankhead Place apartments.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Parole denied for Atmore man, sentenced for girlfriend’s murder in 2006

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parole was denied for an Atmore man sentenced to life for his girlfriend’s murder back in 2006. John Daniel Dewberry was charged with the murder of Jeanette “Renee” Lowe. Lowe was hit in her head several times, and died from her injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.
ATMORE, AL
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of using PPP to buy $850,000 home pleads not guilty

Williamsport, Pa. — Nicholas Perkins signed a check in July of 2020 that was payable to himself for $420,000 he later used to purchase a home in Alabama, investigators said. The problem with the money, according to the government, was Perkins applied for and received it as part of the paycheck protection program (PPP), according to an indictment filed through the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Perkins entered a plea of not guilty on July 13. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Marijuana#Violent Crime
WPMI

Medical examiner arrested in TX faces complaint in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Grieving mother Suhwanda McCreary says she paid Dr. Adel Shaker thousands to perform a private autopsy in Mobile but claims he did not do one. McCreary says she's out nearly $15,000. Investigators say her son Justin McCreary died in a horrific crash in April 2019 when the Jeep he was driving went over the ramp on Dauphin Island Parkway, plunged onto the train tracks below, was hit by an oncoming train and burst into flames. Two other men also died, but one woman was able to pull herself out of the car and survived.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore woman’s newborn lived 1 hour; now judge must decide punishment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York on Thursday heard emotional testimony from both sides of a case involving the death of a newborn baby but withheld making a decision about an appropriate sentence. Miranda Jane Smith pleaded guilty to chemical endangerment in May. On Thursday, she...
THEODORE, AL
WCJB

Federal grand jury indicts Ocala man for a shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to an armed robbery at a bar in Pensacola. Quinton L. Pete, 33, is charged with Hobbs Act robbery and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Prosecutors say on March 9, Pete...
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police K-9 handlers file federal lawsuit against City

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers assigned to the department’s K-9 unit filed a lawsuit against the City of Mobile claiming they weren’t paid overtime, a violation the Fair Labor Standards Act. While officers in the K-9 unit receive one hour of overtime on each weekend day and holiday for caring for the dogs, […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man described by MCSO as a ‘frequent flyer’ is back in jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who has spent most of his adult life in and out of Metro Jail is wanted tonight. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Jerry Neil Fowler Jr. -- wanted on felony warrants. Fowler is what the Sheriff’s Office calls a “frequent flyer.” Since 2001 -- he’s been arrested 16 times -- and they’re now looking to make it 17.
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests Prichard man for shooting, robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting and a robbery. Mobile police on Tuesday arrested Tyler Damone Griffin of Prichard. Griffin is accused of shooting a man on Hulsey Drive July 12 and robbing another victim several days later. In the first case,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry woman shoots up man’s car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police say it was lucky for one guy he wasn’t home earlier this month. He might have been shot. Instead, his car caught several bullets from a very upset woman. According to the Mobile Police Department, 24-year-old Isla King and an unidentified guy went...
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

Accused Walmart arsonist: ‘It’s not going to stop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The reputed mastermind of a plot to burn down Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast admitted during an interrogation by the FBI to lying to his alleged accomplices and warned investigators that his arrest would not stop his “mission.”. Excerpts from the FBI’s interview...
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to I-65 crash victim devastated after mother is killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News spoke with the family of a woman who died in a wreck this week on I-65. Brittany Talbot of Jay, Florida, and Christopher Knighten of Atmore were both killed in that multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured. Talbot’s sister Mary Talbot says the...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore police officer involved in crash on Highway 31

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore police officer is recovering from a traffic crash that occurred Thursday morning just after 10:30 a.m. The officer, who is not being identified, was responding to a call in a marked police cruiser when the crash happened on Highway 31 near Cindebran Drive in Escambia County, Ala. The crash involved two vehicles and caused lane closures that lasted for about two hours, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ATMORE, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy