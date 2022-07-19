ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mo'Nique is finally getting her Netflix special

Mic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMo’Nique and Netflix are friends again. The comedienne and actress announced that she will be filming her next stand-up special with the streamer, just weeks after she settled a lawsuit with the company over racial and gender bias. Mo’Nique revealed news of the special, and a new Netflix film, on Tuesday...

www.mic.com

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Zack Snyder Set to Guest Star as Himself on ‘Teen Titans Go!’

Click here to read the full article. Zack Snyder is coming to “Teen Titans Go!” The director behind DC films like “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will voice himself in a guest star appearance on a new episode of the popular Cartoon Network show, Variety has confirmed. The news was announced Saturday during the “Cartoon Network: Winner Takes” presentation at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con. The panel for “Teen Titans Go!” included executive producer Pete Michail, alongside voice cast members Greg Cipes and Tara Strong. Snyder is set to appear in the series’ 365th episode,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Mo'nique
Person
Wanda Sykes
Mic

9 of our favorite Desus & Mero moments

Prior to recently disbanding as a unit and leaving the entertainment world in collective mourning, late-night duo Desus & Mero built a loyal fandom among New York transplants and natives alike, along with viewers from all over the map. Establishing themselves as premier comedy acts of the past decade, the tag team’s one-of-a-kind, borough-specific comedic presence showed that The Bronx had more to offer the world than Yankee Stadium. Starting from humble beginnings on Twitter and figuring it out on the fly, the pair wore multiple hats as podcast hosts and improvisational cultural commentators akin to an urban version of Mystery Science Theater 3000, all before becoming full-fledged socialites who conversed with the likes of Hollywood elite and presidential candidates. They landed shows at Complex, Viceland, and most recently, Showtime, where their show prospered for four seasons before this week’s announcement that the duo was splitting up to pursue solo endeavors. The entertainment world has been in mourning ever since the rumors began to circulate about their demise, but with nearly a decade of comedy behind them, they’ve left their devoted following — known as the BodegaHive — with plenty of fond memories. We revisited a few of our favorites.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mic

Black Horror 101

The first big blockbuster film in the United States that depicted the concept of Black people as the other — something to be feared — was Birth of a Nation. It was a 1915 propaganda film, rooted in the idea that Black men were unintelligent monsters whose insatiable lust for white women was a danger to society. The only way to deal with these so-called creatures — who in the film were played by white men in blackface — was to kill them. The film, which premiered at Woodrow Wilson’s White House, glorified the Ku Klux Klan and lynching and stoked racial tension and stereotypes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Madison Square Garden
Mic

Nope flips the stereotypical alien invasion film into something infinitely scarier

At first glance, Nope may not seem as thematically heavy as Jordan Peele’s previous two films, Get Out (2017) and Us (2019). It may appear to be little more than a classic alien invasion extravaganza — but this is Peele we’re talking about. Of course, beneath the hokey horror trope, there are scarier beasts to contend with: grief, exploitation of personal trauma, and society’s obsession with capturing spectacles for self-gain. Nope is a layered movie — the kind that’s likely to spark eureka moments and warrant multiple viewings to uncover its many Easter eggs. The sci-fi-slash-horror-slash-western flick, centered around BIPOC cowboys, serves as a sort of reckoning for Hollywood’s oft-erasure and dismissal of Black and Indigenous people as multifaceted humans. Only time will tell, but Nope has the pieces and potential to become another Monkeypaw Productions cult classic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy