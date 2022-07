Rising interest rates and inflation continue to take a toll on central Ohio home sales. June home sales dropped almost 10 percent compared to last year's figures. Sales for the first six months of this year are about 2.5 percent behind the first half of 2021, according to Columbus Realtors. Pending sales in June were down nearly 14 percent suggesting that July sales will also see a year over year decline.

