Does your government believe its job is to protect your children from your bad beliefs?. More and more state and local governments, especially school boards, see their role as peeling children away from parents who don’t share the official current belief systems. Maryland just passed a bill enabling therapists and psychologists to diagnose and treat 12-year-olds without parental knowledge or consent. “There are so many young people who have struggled with depression, who’ve had tremendous isolation, and they need help,” said bill sponsor Malcolm Augustine, a state senator who supported the yearlong school closures in his county that caused this depression and tremendous isolation.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO