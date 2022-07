ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Three missing and endangered children were found safe Wednesday, marking the 100th recovery for the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit. The Victims of Justice of Trafficking Act was passed in 2015. Since then, the Abingdon Division of the U.S. Marshals Service and partner agency members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have worked to recover missing and endangered children in area communities.

