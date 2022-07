Google's close working relationship with Samsung is no secret. Both companies have appeared hand-in-hand in several commercials lately, with the common theme being that Samsung devices feature some of the best Google-branded tools Android can offer. But Samsung, despite being the mammoth in terms of market share, is still only one of the many brands that contribute to Android's popularity. So to perhaps even the playing field, Google thought it'd be wise to advertise those features on other OEMs, and it's done just that with a new brand page on Amazon.com.

