ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Chicken hitches ride, ends up in Vermont's largest city

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago

HINESBURG, Vt. — (AP) — A Vermont family's chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state's largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 65 miles per hour on an interstate.

Someone having coffee on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew the bird was in a predicament, WCAX-TV reported.

“That’s a chicken! That’s a chicken on Church Street and I don’t know why it’s here,” Lo Fasano told the news station. “What can I do now aside from find who it belongs to?”

Fasano called rehabilitators, Shelburne Farms and the police.

“They said they don’t do chickens,” Fasano said.

So Fasano took the chicken home, gave her food and a place to nest, and turned to social media. A Facebook post led to finding the chicken's owners in Hinesburg who were worried about the lost hen.

The chicken is now home. Because of her adventurous spirit, the family changed her name from Bug to Amelia after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

“I think about her and I’m really happy it had a happy ending,” Fasano said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

2 dead, 1 missing after flash flood in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Two people died and one person is missing after flash flooding hit an area in northern New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Emergency responders found the bodies on Thursday afternoon in a creek, along with a capsized vehicle, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. The flash flooding occurred in the “burn scar” area east of Santa Fe where the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire has destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres in recent months, KOAT-TV reported.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Action News Jax

Florida Jobless Rate Dips in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Despite increased concerns about layoffs and a looming recession, Florida’s unemployment rate dipped in June. The state’s Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report that said the June rate was 2.8%, down from a revised 2.9% in May. The June number represented 303,000 Floridians unemployed in a workforce of 10.633 million.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
City
Hinesburg, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amelia Earhart
Action News Jax

Neurological Injury Fund Dealt Legal Blow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida program that pays for the care of children who suffer neurological injuries at birth will continue facing a federal lawsuit about whether it inappropriately shifted costs to Medicaid. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday refused to reconsider an April ruling by...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Ending#Church Street Marketplace#Wcax Tv#The Associated Press
Action News Jax

New York health officials report first polio case in the U.S. in almost a decade

NEW YORK — New York health officials on Thursday reported the first polio case in the United States in almost a decade. According to The Associated Press, New York state officials said it appeared that the person had “a vaccine-derived strain of the virus,” which means it possibly came from someone who got the live vaccine that is available in other countries, and the person can spread the virus. The live vaccine apparently is not available in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy