TEMECULA - Border Patrol agents make another big drug bust in Southern California. Agents pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 15 freeway near Temecula Wednesday afternoon. A drug sniffing dog confirmed the prescience of narcotics and agents found 156 bundles of methamphetamine located throughout the Jeep, including in door panels, tire wells and the gas tank. The drugs have an estimated street value of $469,000.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO