Wildflower sculpture to be dedicated at East Regional Library

Attend the dedication of Wildflower, a new public art installation at East Regional Library, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. The library is at 6301 Bridge St.

Comprised of Dan Cheetham and Michelle Tarsney, a studio called Fyoog has created works of public art for more than 20 years. They share a passion for the transformation of the public realm through sculptural interventions of space, building and public art.

Fyoog’s unique combination of architectural vision, renovation expertise and artistry position their unique studio to capitalize on a building’s hidden potential. By creating memorable, human-centric spaces, they craft experiences that delight, inspire and connect those who use them while increasing the intrinsic and market value of a property.

Inspired by the annual bloom of brightly colored wildflowers along a Texas interstate, the artist team strived to add multiple perspectives to naturally draw the eye and foster curiosity. Like a field of wildflowers, these verticals take on vibrant colors in contrast to the neutral background of the site. Like how the local agrarian fields are seen from roadways, the individual pieces are arranged to appear without order from a distance but reveal a uniform structure as one approach.

Photo: At the pedestrian scale, the new artwork encourages viewers to pause and explore literary quotes selected collaboratively with the local community about the importance of learning and public libraries.

