ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Wildflower sculpture to be dedicated at East Regional Library

Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRjOv_0glCOklC00

Attend the dedication of Wildflower, a new public art installation at East Regional Library, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. The library is at 6301 Bridge St.

Comprised of Dan Cheetham and Michelle Tarsney, a studio called Fyoog has created works of public art for more than 20 years. They share a passion for the transformation of the public realm through sculptural interventions of space, building and public art.

Fyoog’s unique combination of architectural vision, renovation expertise and artistry position their unique studio to capitalize on a building’s hidden potential. By creating memorable, human-centric spaces, they craft experiences that delight, inspire and connect those who use them while increasing the intrinsic and market value of a property.

Inspired by the annual bloom of brightly colored wildflowers along a Texas interstate, the artist team strived to add multiple perspectives to naturally draw the eye and foster curiosity. Like a field of wildflowers, these verticals take on vibrant colors in contrast to the neutral background of the site. Like how the local agrarian fields are seen from roadways, the individual pieces are arranged to appear without order from a distance but reveal a uniform structure as one approach.

Photo: At the pedestrian scale, the new artwork encourages viewers to pause and explore literary quotes selected collaboratively with the local community about the importance of learning and public libraries.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Wildflowers#The Dedication
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy