Residents can help reduce grassfire threat

The Fort Worth Fire Department is responding to an overwhelming number of fires this summer compared to the previous two years. Since July 5, FWFD has responded to 362 grassfires, a 704% increase from 2021 and a 294% increase from 2020.

FWFD is asking for the public’s help in combating the number of grassfires being responded to daily. As the weather forecast continues to show no signs of precipitation or a break in the extremely dry heat, the number of grassfires is only expected to continue rising.

Residents can do their part by removing and reducing the amount of brush around homes and businesses. Refrain from parking cars, trucks or recreational vehicles on dry grass or shrubs. Exhaust systems on vehicles can reach more than 1,000 degrees F (it only takes 500 degrees F to start a brush fire in the summer).

Pay strict attention to the use of heat and fire outdoors. It only takes one ember from a grill or a cigarette to start a fire in conditions this dry. Keep a shovel, bucket of water, fire extinguisher or other fire suppression tools on hand when working with heat or fire outdoors. And keep an eye on your children to ensure they are not playing with fire and that they understand the dangers of doing so.

FWFD will continue to respond to all calls for service throughout the city. The department responds to more than 400 calls every day. The dramatic uptick in grassfire calls from previous years will not hinder response time, but will require additional units to be available to handle the increased call volume.

Photo: In addition to more than 400 daily calls, firefighters have seen a dramatic uptick in grassfire due to dry conditions and extreme heat. (Photo courtesy of Glen Ellman/FWFD)

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.