Brad Pitt Lets Loose & Kicks Up His Heels At 'Bullet Train' Premiere — See The Actor's Swift Moves!

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
Brad Pitt has been letting loose! The Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood actor hit the Bullet Train red carpet in Paris on Monday, July 18, to show off his karate kicking moves as he made his way past photographers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjGMg_0glCNjug00
Pitt, 58, looked as handsome as ever in a grey t-shirt paired with navy pants and a black coat. However, it was his squeaky clean white sneakers that really stole the show during the star-studded event.

Despite the father of six hamming it up for photographers on the red carpet, there is one time in particular when he does not want any pictures taken — when he's spending time with his children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, as well as twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

As OK! previously reported, the Golden Globe Award winner has been doing whatever he can to make sure his outings with his children remain as private and away from the public as possible amid the family's time in Rome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4kYw_0glCNjug00
"The kids meet him nearby, where they won't be seen by people," an insider revealed of their European summer reunion. "He lives and breathes for his kids. Family is everything to him."

While still being caught in a nasty court battle with former wife Angelina Jolie as they work out the logistics of their divorce, they seemed to have found some common ground amid the actress' grueling work schedule.

STUCK IN THE CROSSFIRE: SHILOH, BRAD & ANGIE'S DAUGHTER, SUFFERS AFTER SEEING PARENTS TREAT 'EACH OTHER LIKE THEY'RE SOME SORT OF MONSTER'

“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” an insider dished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6Qxq_0glCNjug00
“She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” the source emphasized. “But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

