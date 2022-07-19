ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Most Famous Band From California

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCpnB_0glCNEkH00
Photo: Getty Images

The most famous band from California is a group of performers who will forever be known by the world. They originated in Laurel Canyon, and their legendary lyrics quickly rippled across the globe. This band rose to fame in the 1960's and delivered iconic hits well through the 1970's. Insider mentioned that their career peaked in the bay area at the same time as Jefferson Starship, Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, The Byrds, The Eagles, and more!

According to Insider, the most popular band from California is The Grateful Dead. Though many modern bands are also from California, the Grateful Dead continue to remain the most popular.

Here is what Insider had to say about the Grateful Dead's Success:

"In addition to some of the best songwriting in rock history, the band's free-flowing jams, Jerry Garcia's epic guitar solos, and the cosmic drum duets from Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart earned the Dead one of the most devout fanbases of all time: the Deadheads. Unlike other bands on this list, The Dead didn't win stacks of awards or sell a record-breaking number of albums. For Jerry and the band it was all about the live experience; there was just this spiritual energy of seeing the Dead live that hasn't been accomplished by another band since."

For more information visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Song About Missouri

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Missouri?
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Song About Illinois

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That is probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. Sometimes it's just easier to express your feelings through song. So, what's the best song about Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Song About Michigan

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Michigan?
MICHIGAN STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Song About Georgia

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That is probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Joni Mitchell
iHeartRadio

This Is Minnesota's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Minnesota. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Temperance River State Park.
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Ohio's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Ohio. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Southwest region of the state.
OHIO STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Wisconsin. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through multiple forests throughout the northern most region of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band
iHeartRadio

This Is Nebraska's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Nebraska. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Missouri. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Ozarks.
MISSOURI STATE
iHeartRadio

Police Shoot, Kill 15-Foot Snake As It Was Strangling A Pennsylvania Man

Police shot a snake to death Wednesday (July 20) as it was trying to strangle a man in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, according to CBS News. Police officers were called to a Fogelsville home for a 28-year-old man in cardiac arrest. When officers arrived on the scene, the man was lying on the floor unresponsive. A large snake had wrapped the middle portion of its body around the man's neck.
iHeartRadio

Fetty Luciano Faces Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges From Triple Shooting

Fetty Luciano, born Remy Marshall, has been charged in connection to a triple shooting in Long Island. According to a report ABC 7 published on Thursday, July 21, the Brooklyn native, a rapper who's been affiliated with Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel's GS9 crew for years, turned himself in to the Glen Cove police after he was accused of shooting three people, including a security guard, at a mansion pool party earlier this month. The victims reportedly received non life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Marshall has been charged with attempted murder and weapons charges. He will be arraigned on Friday, July 22.
GLEN COVE, NY
iHeartRadio

Murderer Escapes Michigan Jail After Canceling Credit Card Payment

A Bay City man, who was convicted of murdering a man in Tennessee years ago, has been accused of another crime, according to MLive. This time, without any bloodshed. 50-year-old Thomas E. “Big Tank” Kotewa was arrested on May 10 on charges of third-degree retail fraud and resisting or obstructing police. Before that, he was charged with possessing narcotics, felon in possession of ammunition, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. A $450 bond was posted on Kotewa's behalf on June 1 and the man walked free.
BAY CITY, MI
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

168K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy