Rumalda Munoz Obituary

Matthew Rodriguez passed away on June 29, 2022. He was just beginning his great adventure in life. He loved the outdoors, and going for adventures, he would collect and study old maps. He loved animals and the ocean. He had a passion for history and playing on computers. He enjoyed putting together models of classic cars. He was a smart young man. Most of all, Matthew was a man who loved his family and wanted to be close to them. Matthew is survived by his mom Amanda Barto, and his dad Enrique Rodriguez. He is survived by his grandparents Claudio and Aida Salinas, his brother, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm, and a funeral service on Thursday, July 21 at 4:00 pm at Allen Mortuary.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO