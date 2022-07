PISCATAWAY, N.J. – For the sixth consecutive season, Rutgers women's golf was pegged one of the nation's top 25 programs in academic performance by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). With their 3.765 team GPA for the 2021-22 academic year, the Scarlet Knights were 25th nationally and were one of just two Big Ten programs to appear on the prestigious list.

