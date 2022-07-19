ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pork: Quick Cook vs. a Long Cook

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Pork Board has teamed up with the Minnesota Beef Council for our 12 Days of Grilling. Chef Charlie Torgerson from Charlie T’s Foods shows us two different pork recipes. One of them cooks up quickly and the other one takes a bit longer to cook. Quick...

