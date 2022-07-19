ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Home Design Trends with Heather and Brad Fox

twincitieslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather and Brad Fox own a design shop and studio in Edina. You might also recognize them as the husband and wife team behind HGTV’s show “Should I Stay or Go?”. The pair joins us in studio to talk trends...

www.twincitieslive.com

twincitieslive.com

Fun Water Toys

Reporter Kristin Haubrich shows us some water toys that are perfect for the summer! All of the toys featured were from Something Safari which is located in Excelsior.
EXCELSIOR, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: Cute, small home for sale in Red Wing

Perfect starter home on a dead end street. The main level features a spacious entryway, living room, dining room, L-shaped eat-in kitchen and a private four season porch on the back of the home with access to the paver patio. The upper level has two bedrooms, both of which have...
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Linden Hills home sold above list price FAST!

Listed by Larry LaVercombe and Diane Mach of Lakes Area Realty, this classic Linden Hills home sold above list price in a matter of days!. If you're interested in learning more about homes for sale in Linden Hills or would like to know the value of your current home, reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Larry LaVercombe at (612) 845-5273.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Adorable, updated house for sale in Hastings

If you're looking for a cute and affordable home in Hastings, look no further. Sitting on a large lot with mature trees, this 1.5 story home has had some fantastic updates with room to make it your own. Updates include a main level bathroom, new basement flooring and a newer water heater.
HASTINGS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Rostamo’s Bar and Grill in Crystal Demolished

A longtime Crystal tavern has met the wrecking ball in order to make way for a new medical clinic. Crews demolished the former Rostamo’s Bar and Grill along County Road 81 in Crystal this week. The well-known gathering spot near the Crystal Airport had been around for decades, but...
CRYSTAL, MN
Minnesota Daily

Gray’s closes its doors July 17

Gooey artichoke dip, funky bathroom mirrors, ornate tablecloths, the only living bottomless mimosa special in Dinkytown — these are the things we bid farewell to when beloved campus cafe Gray’s closed its doors on Sunday. “It’s with a mixture of sadness and celebration that we announce Gray’s will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
Brad Fox
twincitieslive.com

AAA Cool Gear

Linda Snyder from Triple-A Minneapolis joins us to share some cool gear that will keep you cool too!. TCL viewers get an additional 10% off through July 30th when mentioning TCL. They also offer a fabulous membership offer right now- $49 for a year membership plus a free associate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

How the Minneapolis Vintage Market Crafts a Community

Born and raised in London, with its legendary street and flea markets, Hayley Matthews-Jones views shopping secondhand as a way of life. After landing in Minneapolis in 2008, Matthews-Jones sought out local craft fairs, events, and farmers’ markets, “but there wasn’t a regular market that gave artists and makers an outlet on a more frequent, low-cost basis,” she says. That realization sparked Minneapolis Craft Market, a pop-up-style marketplace Matthews-Jones established in 2015, designed to connect the public with local talent. Launched around the same time the hopping brewery scene was gaining traction, her craft market popped up at local breweries. The taprooms had big spaces but needed people, and she had the shoppers but needed the spaces—it was the perfect pairing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
101.3 KDWB

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Minneapolis, MN — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Minneapolis isn’t just an amazing city with incredible parks and fascinating museums. It’s also home to some of the best dining experiences around. This Minnesota city is most known for its Midwest comfort fare, but that’s not all it can offer you while you’re here. Ready your tummies for the myriad of cuisines and flavors to discover.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN

