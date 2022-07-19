Home Design Trends with Heather and Brad Fox

Born and raised in London, with its legendary street and flea markets, Hayley Matthews-Jones views shopping secondhand as a way of life. After landing in Minneapolis in 2008, Matthews-Jones sought out local craft fairs, events, and farmers’ markets, “but there wasn’t a regular market that gave artists and makers an outlet on a more frequent, low-cost basis,” she says. That realization sparked Minneapolis Craft Market, a pop-up-style marketplace Matthews-Jones established in 2015, designed to connect the public with local talent. Launched around the same time the hopping brewery scene was gaining traction, her craft market popped up at local breweries. The taprooms had big spaces but needed people, and she had the shoppers but needed the spaces—it was the perfect pairing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO