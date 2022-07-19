ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Llewelyn "Duke" Franklin

By Cook-Richmond Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Llewelyn Franklin (Duke) was born on March 6, 1960, in Bogalusa,...

Donald "Don" Ashcroft

Don, 74, died at his home in Springfield, Louisiana after a short illness on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born on the 17th of January, 1948, in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Richard and Doris Ashcroft. Don served in the U.S Navy for 3 years in The Vietnam War. He will be missed by many family members and friends.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
Steven Phillip Starns

Mr. Steven Phillip Starns, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Covington, LA, at the age of 62. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Karl Starns, Jr.; and Joan Yvonne Bass, and a brother, Michael David Starns. Mr. Starns is survived by...
BOGALUSA, LA
Dale W. Huffman, Jr.

Dale W. Huffman, Jr., was born on September 15, 1950, in Pineville, LA and passed away on July 16, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 71. Dale was a native of Metairie, LA and resided in Folsom, LA for the past 36 years in the home he and his wife of 42 years built together and raised his children in.
PINEVILLE, LA
Alicia Dauser Branch

Alicia Dauser Branch, 51, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was a native of Jefferson, LA and a resident of Angie, LA. She is survived by her husband, Kendel Branch of Angie, LA; son, Dustin Branch of Hammond, LA; daughter and son-in-law, Ashlee and Landon Johnston and grandchildren, Natalee and Charlee Johnston of Slidell, LA; mother, Judith Rohr Dauser of Franklinton, LA; brother, Adam Dauser of Gretna, LA; brother and sister-in-law, Damon and Katherine Dauser and nieces, Chelsea and Zoe Dauser of Baton Rouge, LA; sister and brother-in-law, Babbette and Todd Bonura and niece, Brooke Bonura of Covington, LA; mother-in-law, Betty Boyd Branch of Bogalusa, LA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and James Sullivan and nieces, Maegan Clifton and Callie Sullivan of Jacksonville, FL and several close cousins.
ANGIE, LA
Henry Joseph Lumino, Sr.

Henry Joseph Lumino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on Tuesday, July 5, 1949, in Hammond, Louisiana. Henry was a hardworking farmer, growing strawberries, bell pepper's and tomatoes. Henry is survived by his wife...
HAMMOND, LA
Carolyn Yvonne Bergeron

Carolyn Yvonne Bergeron went to her heavenly home on July 20, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Tylertown, Mississippi on August 31, 1933. Carolyn was top of her class, graduating from Salem High School in 1951 as valedictorian. She was an avid reader and writer. So much so, that she even wrote a play for the junior class, which was presented at the school auditorium to the public for three different years.
HAMMOND, LA
Frances Rae Lee Saurage

Frances Rae Lee Saurage, at the age of 85, entered eternal rest peacefully on the evening of July 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Folsom, Louisiana on February 3, 1937 to Charlie Lee of Folsom and Cassan Thompson Lee of Folsom. She...
FOLSOM, LA
Bernard Palmer

Bernard Palmer was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on March 6, 1964, to Flora Mae Palmer and the late Autry Joseph Young. He began his formative years in the Washington Parish School System, before he moved to LaComb at a young age. Later in life Bernard married Katie Aubert Palmer. Bernard...
BOGALUSA, LA
Tarquin Mearidy

Tarquin Demitchel Mearidy, a resident of Tangipahoa, LA, answered the Master’s Call to come home and receive his reward on July 13, 2022. He was loved and will be missed by so many people. The Mearidy family is asking that you continue to pray for them during their time of need.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Gary Stanga

4 candidates for mayor of Hammond, 4 in Kentwood. Races in 3 of 9 school board races; Clerk of Court Gary Stanga broke down qualifying when it closed at 4:30 this afternoon.
HAMMOND, LA
Michael "Steve" McNally

A resident of Covington, LA, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born September 3, 1932 in Chicago, IL and was 89 years of age. Steve was born and raised in the Chicago, IL area and later moved to Louisiana. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of Korea and retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after several years of service. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Esther Combetta McNally; 2 daughters, JoAnn McNally Cook and husband Edward E. Cook, Sr. and Michelle McNally Goff and husband Dwayne Goff, Sr.; 3 grandchildren, Dwayne Goff, Jr., Diana Goff, and Abigail Goff; sister, Pat McNally Miller and husband Martin Miller. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nora McNally; several brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
COVINGTON, LA
Jazmyn Nykole Files

Jazmyn Nykole Files, beloved daughter to Deadra Files and JD Economu, entered eternal rest on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022. Jazmyn entered this world full of love for everyone 15 years ago on August 24, 2006, in Covington, Louisiana. Anyone who had the pleasure to know Jazmyn, knew her love for softball, music, and Snapchat. She had a way bringing people into her world with her infectious smile and contagious laugh. Though Jazmyn was only here for 15 years she made an impact on everyone around her that will last a lifetime. Jazmyn was the best sister that any sibling could ask for. She was nurturing, loving, and caring will all her family members, and everyone felt uniquely special around her. The relationships that she cultivated with everyone she knew will be her greatest legacy. She will live forever in the hearts of everyone she touched but especially in the hearts of her siblings.
COVINGTON, LA
Jack "Jessica" Hare

Jack C Hare, "Jessica," of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 35. She was born on Friday, May 29, 1987, in Hammond, Louisiana. Jessica is survived by her father, Jack Hare, mother, Sheryl Davis, sister, Tonya Smith, and her brothers,...
HAMMOND, LA
Marie Delores Broussard Reitmeyer

Marie Delores Broussard Reitmeyer, surrounded by her loving family, entered into eternal life on Friday July 15, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born in New Orleans, LA to James R. Broussard and Marie Smith Broussard. Marie, affectionately known as Sue, is survived by her two sons, Scott...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TPSO investigates shooting of two rescue ponies

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for shooting two ponies over the weekend. On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at "Equine Advocacy of Louisiana," a horse rescue east of Amite. "Equine Advocacy of Louisiana" is a non-profit organization who serves to promote, as well as protect, the welfare of horses in Louisiana. These two ponies had been rescued and were under care of the organization at the time of being shot.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Robin Abrams

School Board Member Robin Abrams qualified for re-election to a second term, and talked about Independence and Loranger schools, along with overcrowding in Ponchatoula and discipline issues. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Lyle qualifies for School Board in St. Tammany

James Lyle, a lifelong resident of Pearl River, has qualified to run for St. Tammany Parish School Board in District 8. Lyle, a professional dog trainer who is the largest domestic supplier of canines to the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, is the father of two grown children. Lyle ran for the same position in 2018, helping force then-incumbent Peggy Seeley into a runoff, which she lost; the victor in that race, Michael Winkler, is not seeking a second term, and Seeley is trying to regain the seat.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

